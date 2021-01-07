BRIEF-American Airlines Increases Staffing At Washington Dc-Area Airports As 'Precautionary Measure', Not Serving Alcohol On Flights To And From The Region - Spokesman

BRIEF-American Airlines Increases Staffing At Washington Dc-Area Airports As 'Precautionary Measure', Not Serving Alcohol On Flights To And From The Region - SpokesmanReuters | Updated: 07-01-2021 08:34 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 08:34 IST
American Airlines Group Inc:
* AMERICAN AIRLINES INCREASES STAFFING AT WASHINGTON DC-AREA AIRPORTS AS 'PRECAUTIONARY MEASURE', NOT SERVING ALCOHOL ON FLIGHTS TO AND FROM THE REGION - SPOKESMAN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
