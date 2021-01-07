BRIEF-American Airlines Increases Staffing At Washington Dc-Area Airports As 'Precautionary Measure', Not Serving Alcohol On Flights To And From The Region - Spokesman

American Airlines Group Inc:

* AMERICAN AIRLINES INCREASES STAFFING AT WASHINGTON DC-AREA AIRPORTS AS 'PRECAUTIONARY MEASURE', NOT SERVING ALCOHOL ON FLIGHTS TO AND FROM THE REGION - SPOKESMAN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Also Read: Protest held outside Canadian Embassy in Washington over killing of Karima Baloch

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)