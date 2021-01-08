E2E Networks joins hands with K-Tech Center of Excellence for Data Science and AI - powered by NASSCOM to pave way to an AI driven digital future

New Delhi [India], January 8 (ANI/India PR Distribution): India's largest NSE-listed cloud provider E2E Networks has partnered with KTech CoE Data Science & AI Government of Karnataka (GoK) - powered by NASSCOM, a pivotal initiative by GoK to foster disruptive innovation by creating an entrepreneurial ecosystem and create quality human capital to meet the AI talent requirements. NASSCOM, a not-for-profit industry association in India, is the apex body for the 180 billion dollar Indian IT BPM industry. The partnership comes at a time when the world is fighting a pandemic, and cloud-based technology is taking massive leaps to help the economy. KTech CoE DS & AI has a great role to play as an evangelist and driver of AI enabled growth; Its vision is "to harness the potential of AI for augmenting the state's and so the country's innovation ecosystem and create a multiplier impact on economy, industry and society."

The symbiotic partnership will entail benefits for both the parties. E2E Networks will get access to KTech CoE DS & AI accelerated companies, and this will help them accelerate AI Innovation in India. It will also reap the direct benefits of the joint activities conducted by KTech CoE DS & AI For KTech CoE DS & AI accelerated MSMEs and Innovators, there will be an exclusive discount, which will also gain access to latest NVIDIA GPUs via cloud servers from E2E at highly affordable prices to run their artificial intelligence loads, which includes high-performance computing, machine learning, deep learning and data science workloads.

The tie-up shall provide a leg up to enable deep research benefiting various industries as well as the Government so that everyone can benefit. KTech CoE DS & AI, since its inception, has been driving the acceleration of the adoption of AI solutions by user enterprises and the public sector by creating toolkits, processes and frameworks. It enables convergence of technological advancements and industry developments with deployable Data Science and AI Innovations. Also develop skills to ensure a talent pipeline to meet the growing requirements for AI professionals. E2E Networks offers the latest GPUs - NVIDIA® A100 Tensor Core GPU, NVIDIA T4 Tensor Core GPU, and NVIDIA Quadro RTX 8000. When combined with NVIDIA virtual GPU (vGPU) solutions for Quadro workstations, creative and technical professionals are able to work from anywhere, including their home offices, and run compute and graphics-intensive applications for CAD, digital content creation, simulation, and rendering.

KTech CoE DS & AI strengthens itself with constructing the architecture that is integral to the core development of the Data Science & AI sector through policy advocacy. This helps a sector set up the strategy and goals to unleash its complete potential and also reach out and dominate new arenas. KTech CoE DS & AI are very positive about the future of AI in India and particularly in Karnataka. "The biggest impediment faced by AI MSMEs and Innovators today is access to AI processing capability and flexible scaling of capacity. Which is very Capital intensive and hard to come by for AI Startups working on carefully prioritized budgets. Through this tie-up we are simply enabling what our MSMEs and Innovators asked for. Not only will it help our network of Data Science & AI companies to focus on Innovation rather than CapEx, but also help them accelerate their speed of AI innovation than it already is. The pandemic has ushered in an era where working remotely is the new normal. We think this is how the MSME and corporate world will function over the next few decades, and the transformation needs an OpEx model for AI processing needs. E2E Networks will help our Innovators jump to a completely digital work-board in the near future" said Krishna Prabu, Technical Director, Ktech CoE DS & AI

E2E Networks can help businesses deploy NVIDIA GPU-accelerated solutions for modern workloads in the cloud, including AI, data science, HPC, and virtual workstations for specialized engineering and graphical remote work. "Our collaboration with KTech CoE DS & AI allows us to play a significant role in helping KTech CoE DS & AI incubated startups and members run their AI/ML training/inference, data science, NLP, computer vision, and professional graphics workstation workloads," said Tarun Dua CEO of E2E Networks.

"Internet accessible GPU-accelerated machine learning and deep learning servers are helping run the specialized Artificial Intelligence learning and inference workloads in an increasingly remote-first world," added Tarun. This story is provided by India PR Distribution. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/India PR Distribution)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)