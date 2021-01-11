BRIEF-Parler Sues Amazon For Antitrust Violation, Breach Of Contract And Unlawful Business Interference - Hill Reporter Tweet

Jan 11 (Reuters) -

* PARLER SUES AMAZON FOR ANTITRUST VIOLATION, BREACH OF CONTRACT AND UNLAWFUL BUSINESS INTERFERENCE - HILL REPORTER TWEET

* PARLER ASKS U.S. FEDERAL JUDGE TO ORDER AMAZON TO REINSTATE THE PLATFORM- HILL REPORTER TWEET Source text: https://bit.ly/3sfVfF2 Further company coverage:

