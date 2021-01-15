Delhi govt restores full strength of staff in offices

The Delhi government has restored full strength of staff in its offices with improvement in the COVID-19 situation in the city, according to an order issued by the chairperson of the DDMA executive committee.

COVID-19 positivity rate has ''significantly'' declined in Delhi and it has been decided that all government offices, autonomous bodies, PSUs, corporations and local bodies may function to 100 per cent strength, the order issued by DDMA's chief secretary Vijay Dev said on Thursday.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in its order on November 28 last year had reduced staff (below Grade-I) strength in Delhi government offices, barring those associated with essential services, by 50 per cent due to COVID-19.

The latest DDMA order said that all the Delhi government offices will function with 100 per cent staff strength, with immediate effect by ensuring adequate social distancing at all levels.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)