Dr. J. Radhakrishnan, Principal Secretary, Health & Family Welfare Department, Government of Tamil Nadu inaugurates the Covishield vaccination drive at SIMS Hospital, Vadapalani

SIMS Hospitals (SRM Institutes for Medical Science), Vadapalani, one of the leading multi specialty hospitals in Chennai, joins India's biggest vaccination drive against COVID-19 with 'Covishield' vaccine, beginning today!

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 20-01-2021 12:07 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 12:07 IST
Sitting: Dr J Radhakrishnan, Ravi Pachamoothoo, (First 2): Dr P Kuganantham, Dr K Sridhar, Standing: (Last 2): Dr S J Aswin Sayiram, Dr Raju Sivasamy. Image Credit: ANI

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): SIMS Hospitals (SRM Institutes for Medical Science), Vadapalani, one of the leading multi specialty hospitals in Chennai, joins India's biggest vaccination drive against COVID-19 with 'Covishield' vaccine, beginning today! Inaugurated by Dr J Radhakrishnan, Principal Secretary, Health & Family Welfare Department, Government of Tamil Nadu, the 'Covishield' Vaccine will be provided free of cost to about 1500 healthcare workers as well as frontline workers of SIMS Hospital, in this phase-I of vaccination drive. Using their Government identity cards, health workers can register themselves to avail the free dose of 'Covishiled' vaccine.

"Building trust and confidence to motivate people to get vaccinated for good against COVID-19 is very important. I personally got the immunization vaccine administered to emphasize the vaccine's safety and efficacy. I am truly elated that the health workers who have already got vaccinated against COVID-19 are responding well to the vaccination too. Once the beneficiaries get their first dose of vaccine, they are still required to maintain all COVID-19 safety measures like wearing mask and sanitising their hands and diligently come for their second dose of vaccination without missing it," said Dr J Radhakrishnan, Principal Secretary, Health & Family Welfare Department, Government of Tamil Nadu, speaking on the occasion. "It brings me great pride that SIMS Hospitals is part of this historic effort and has joined India's biggest immunization drive against COVID-19 with 'Covishield' Vaccine. I feel proud to mention that SIMS Hospital has treated more than 3500 COVID patients in the past 10 months. Now, I am happy to share that eminent Doctors, Heads of Departments, including myself were among the first to take the Covishield Vaccine at SIMS. We sincerely thank the Tamil Nadu Government and the Central Government for giving us this opportunity to benefit a lot of people to get back to their normal lives and help them regain their livelihood," said Ravi Pachamoothoo, Chairman, SRM Hospitals.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

