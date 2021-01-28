Make in India- BOOK2RIDE a local transportation app launched on Republic Day to ease out the local commute and mobility issues of India

Kolkata and Pune fleet ready to welcome travelers on the app Local travel in India will revolutionize as “Wings Global Services “has launched a “Book2Ride” radio cab and rikshaw service app with a vision of bettering the eco-system of the local commute. With the PM's call on “Be Vocal Go Local” this user friendly easy to download app on Android and IOS phones is “Made In India”. The technology is the brainchild of Kunal and Ekta Kharat who are siblings and budding entrepreneurs. This app is currently used by the cab and autorickshaw drivers to receive the bookings. Customers can download the app on their smart phones and avail the services. The current fleet size available in phase one is around 350 plus vehicles in Kolkatta city and 1200 plus in Pune which includes a combination of both rickshaws and cars. The second phase will have around 1000 plus vehicles added as per the booking demand. Future alliances and communications portfolio is managed by Krescendo Communications in India and ASIA. There are no surge pricing and is a simple app which has one tap booking feature “button dabao gaadi bulao” (One tab booking service) to assist senior citizen for a seamless experience. The services are backed by a 24 x 7 call center which is 020-66100100. The riders will be charged a flat rate of Rs. 18 per km for the taxis and the night tariff would be just 25 % higher than the standard tariff. The app is looking at helping cab, taxi and rikshaw drivers to earn 30% to 40% extra unlike other radio cab service providers in India. There is a “Go-Home” feature for the drivers and remote area access for pick ups and drops. Another exclusive feature is that the drivers gets paid directly by the customer on the spot after the service ends. This feature makes it India’s only user-friendly app where consumer pays as per the fair charges and the cab or rikshaw driver does not face any deductions like service charges, higher percentage commissions etc. For the customers, the app has added safety features like the panic alerts and emergency number. The vehicles are sanitized after every trip and drivers will be seen wearing masks and hand gloves as per the Government Of India’s mandate. Sanitizers would be made available in the vehicles and social distancing norms would be strictly followed in every trip. Kunal Kharat, Founder, Book2Ride says, “We would like to thank our Prime Minister for giving Make In India products the required impetus. It has been 3 decades that we are in the travel and tourism business and are glad that we are able to bridge the gap between the service providers like the rickshaw and taxi drivers and the end user through this app.” Ekta Kharat, Co Founder, Wings Global Services quips, “This disruptive app is here to stay and serve the locals for their daily travel needs. Together we can make this Make In India app transform the way people travel in India. We hope to pan out to other countries in the 3rd Quarter of 2021.” PWRPWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)