Lexus Design Award India 2021: Nurturing the next generation of designers in India

~ Recognizing Indian talent that contributes to a better tomorrow ~NEW DELHI, MUMBAI and BANGALORE, India, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexus India today announced the winners of the 4th edition of India's prestigious design awards - Lexus Design Award India (LDAI), selected from among over a thousand high quality entries basis Lexus' three key design principles: Anticipate, Innovate and Captivate in the quest to craft a better tomorrow.

Considering this year's unique circumstances, Lexus innovated to create its first ever virtual edition of the awards with the support of Association of Designers of India (ADI) as part of the process that nurtures the next generation of creative talent.

Speaking on the occasion P.B. Venugopal, President, Lexus India, said, ''This year's edition of LDAI presented us with a new challenge of bringing together designers on a virtual platform to celebrate the power of design. At LDAI, we work with a strong belief that through design we can find solutions to the problems faced in India. This year, we are so proud to have received over a 1000 entries that are all potential solutions for the Indian society.''David Nordstrom, Vice President of Lexus Asia Pacific Division and a member of this year's jury, further added, ''The Lexus Design Award India is a celebration of Lexus' shared passion for design creations that make a positive contribution to society. At Lexus, we believe design is a catalyst for change, a force that can transform the ordinary into the extraordinary, and create amazing experiences for a better tomorrow.''This year, the LDAI mentorship program for the conceptual category finalists was also conducted virtually where a stellar ensemble of creative pioneers and industry stalwarts helped the finalists refine their projects. The winners were chosen after multiple rounds of extensive deliberation by the esteemed panel of jurors.

Prof. Dhimant Panchal, LDAI 2021 Jury Chairperson, said, ''India, as a society, is constantly evolving and design plays an important role in shaping our future. LDAI has provided an amazing platform for Indian design practitioners and young design students from diverse backgrounds. The quality of the entries this year show the sensitivity and maturity of designers to respond to a set of diverse challenges and opportunities that we have around us. I'm glad to see that apart from industry focused solutions, there are more inclusive and socially relevant solutions this year.''This year's edition also saw the introduction of 3 new awards; the People's Choice, Lexus Guests' Choice and Media Choice awards, voted on by members of the public, Lexus guests and the media fraternity respectively.

The trophy presented to the winners of LDAI 2021 was designed by renowned designer, Michael Foley. The design features layers emanating from an arc reminiscent of the Lexus 'L'-motif. A high luster silver finish highlights each layer's depth, with its warm wood base humanising the machined anodised aluminium slab.

The LDAI 2021 was a confluence of amazing designers from around the world, coming together for India.

Keynote Speakers: Simon Humphries, Head of Toyota & Lexus Global Design, Vinay Venkatraman, CEO & Founder of Leapcraft, Denmark, and global LDA 2020 Grand Prix winner, BellTower Team from Kenya.

Panel of Judges : Dhimant Panchal, Unmesh Kulkarni, Rashmi Korjan, Shibani Dasgupta, Anuj Sharma and David NordstromPanel of Mentors : Michael Foley, Nandita Abraham, Ayush Kasliwal, Nishma Pandit, Karishma Shahani Khan, Amit Krishn GulatiAbout Lexus Design Award IndiaThe Lexus Design Award India (LDAI) seeks to recognize and reward the best industrial design executed by Indian designers, institutions, design consultancy firms, and in-house design teams of companies. Good design is defined by LDAI as the synthesis of ergonomic, aesthetic, commercial, industrial, and scientific disciplines to create products that simplify, enrich and better human existence. Lexus, as a brand, has always stood for excellence in design, ergonomics, sustainability, technological superiority, and responsible consumption; and the LDAI will mirror these brand values.

About Lexus Design AwardFirst launched in 2013, the Lexus Design Award is an international design competition that targets up-and-coming creators from around the world. The award seeks to foster the growth of ideas that contribute to society by supporting designers and creators whose works can help to shape a better future. It provides a unique opportunity for the finalists to work with globally recognized designers as a mentor to create prototypes of their designs, and then exhibit them at one of the design calendar's most important events.

About LexusLexus launched in 1989 with a flagship sedan and a guest experience that helped define the premium automotive industry. In 1998, Lexus introduced the luxury crossover category with the launch of the Lexus RX. The luxury hybrid sales leader, Lexus delivered the world's first luxury hybrid and has since sold over 1.5 million hybrid vehicles. A global luxury automotive brand with an unwavering commitment to bold, uncompromising design, exceptional craftsmanship, and exhilarating performance, Lexus has developed its lineup to meet the needs of the next generation of global luxury guests and is currently available in over 90 countries worldwide. Lexus associates/team members across the world are dedicated to crafting amazing experiences that are uniquely Lexus, and that excite and change the world.

Website: www.lexusindia.co.inAbout ADIADI, Association of Designers of India, is a Not for Profit society with vision to be a world class network representing Indian Design community, creating an interface between design professionals, industry, education and policy makers. Pune Design Festival is in its 12th edition since conception and is a flagship activity of ADI, Pune Chapter.

Details of ADI can be found at www.adi.org.in

Details of ADI can be found at www.adi.org.inCATEGORY WINNER PROJECTOpen Category Abhinav Saxena Project Title: Samarth Modular Air PurificationA modular air purification system that adapts to its environment and cleans air sustainably.

Student Category Achyut Shanbhag Project Title: IcehealHot & cold therapy for quick pain relief and speedy recovery.

Product Design Shreelekha Lakshmipathy Project Title: KaapiKaapi is a traditional South-Indian drip style coffee filter made in Ceramic, Brass and Cork.

Textile Design Chhail Pradhansingh Khalsa Project Title: Anuvad Humanising E-TextileA project combining craft and technology to create functional e-textiles for everyday applications.

Lifestyle Accessory Design Satyajit Vetoskar Project Title: BanditSustainable bags made of repurposed Tarpaulin, which reduces the manufacture of fresh plastic.

Furniture Design Nuru Karim Project Title: Bookworm PavilionThe ''BookWorm'' pavilion aims to foster a sense of learning through the creation of an interactive learning space.

Design Thinking Manoj Patel Project Title: Reassigning and reinterpreting the use of vernacular material clay roof tiles.

A project identifying and exploring vernacular material as an alternate to balance ecology.

Craft Design Tejas Sidnal Project Title : Carbon TileThe first tile to be made with upcycled carbon emissions.

Public Utility Design Ruturaj Parikh Project Title: A Shrine & A Well in Asaon, BiharRestoration and rejuvenation of historic village well and shrine.

Design For Social Impact Abhijit Bansod Project Title: Tigoona V1Mobility and business solution for Indian street vendors both men and women.

Jury's Choice Satish Gokhale Project Title: Micro Irrigation Dam GatesStrong, durable, easy to install gates which help in storing water for irrigation, drinking and improve the economies of the local area.

Special Mentions Michael Foley Project Title: Levitate Work FurnitureA flexible furniture system to support dynamic work spaces.

Dhairya Shikhar Project Title: ZuloModular wooden toys intuitively triggering imagination/aiding cognitive development in children.

Media Choice Award Siddharth UR Project Title: HOPEA simple, inclusive retrofittable product that enables the Blind to consume Liquid-medicines precisely & distinguish between-medicines.

Lexus Guests' Choice Award Abhinav Saxena Project Title: Samarth Modular Air PurificationA modular air purification system that adapts to its environment and cleans air sustainably.

People's Choice Award Achyut Shanbhag Project Title: IcehealHot & cold therapy for quick pain relief and speedy recovery.

