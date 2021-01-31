Left Menu

Fire TV users double in 2020; cricket, online games, music driving growth: Amazon

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2021 15:40 IST | Created: 31-01-2021 15:40 IST
Fire TV users double in 2020; cricket, online games, music driving growth: Amazon

Internet streaming device Fire TV users in India doubled consumption of entertainment content during their stay at home in 2020 with movies, cricket, online gaming and music gaining traction, Amazon said in a report on Sunday.

Over half of Mirzapur season 2 viewers finished watching the show within 48 hours of its release, Disney+ Hotstar viewership increased 50 per cent during IPL 2020 and Amazon Prime Music streaming grew more than 35 per cent on Fire TV devices, according to the report.

''With people spending more time at home, total hours spent by active customers on Fire TV devices more than doubled in 2020. Moreover, customers spent more than three hours per day on their Fire TV devices through 2020,'' the report said.

Amazon said Fire TV sales in metro cities continue to grow, with Delhi-NCR leading the way followed by Hyderabad, Pune, Chennai, Kolkata, and Ahmedabad.

The company did not disclose sales numbers in India but said that monthly active users of Fire TV worldwide crossed the 50-million mark worldwide.

''In 2020, customers loved the Fire TV experience for everything from entertainment, originals, fitness, gaming, sports, and much more.

''With Alexa, the voice quickly became the simplest way to find and watch your favorite content,'' Amazon Devices India Head Parag Gupta said.

Shakuntala Devi, Gulabo Sitabo, Coolie No. 1 (Bollywood), V (Telugu), Soorarai Pottru and Ponmagal Vandhal (Tamil) were the most-watched movies from Prime Video on Fire TV devices, the report said.

Andaman & Nicobar Islands, which got optical fibre connectivity in August, was among the fastest-growing states and Union territories for music streaming on Fire TV devices. The other states included Chhattisgarh, Manipur and Sikkim.

''Customers loved playing their favorite games on Fire TV devices, as gaming app hours more than doubled during the lockdown. The love for gaming continued even after the lockdown with gaming hours remaining 65 per cent higher than pre-lockdown,'' the report said.

Amazon recorded more than 70 per cent increase in customers using the Alexa voice remote to search content in 2020 versus 2019.

''Jaipur topped the charts with most voice searches on Fire TV devices among non-metro cities. Ramayana and Mahabharata together saw close to 3,50,000 content searches during the lockdown,'' the report said.

Besides entertainment content, consumers also increased time spent on fitness and cooking apps in 2020 by three times, the report said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover episode 162 titled ‘The Great War Breaks Out’, release date, synopsis & many more

West Virginia newspaper publisher sues Google, Facebook

Italy's medicines agency approves AstraZeneca's COVID vaccine, source says

Colombia reaches COVID-19 vaccine agreements with Moderna, Sinovac

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

10 illegal foreign fishing boats, contraband worth Rs 1,500 crore seized by Coast Guard in 2020

The Indian Coast Guard ICG seized contraband worth Rs 1,500 crore and 10 illegal foreign fishing boats with 80 miscreants in the Indian exclusive economic zone in 2020, an official statement said on Sunday.A countrys exclusive economic zone...

Madhuri Dixit wishes Preity Zinta on her 46th birthday

On the occasion of Bollywood actor Preity Zintas 46th birthday, Madhuri Dixit extended her heartfelt wishes for B-towns dimple queen on social media. The Dhak Dhak girl of Bollywood took to her Twitter handle on Sunday and tweeted birthday ...

Italian president has not contacted former ECB chief Draghi -source

Media reports saying Italian President Sergio Mattarella had contacted ex-European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi are groundless, a source in the presidents office said, adding there had been no contact since a political crisis started.La ...

Tejas Mark II to roll out next year; high-speed trials in 2023: HAL Chief Madhavan

A more potent version of the indigenous Tejas multi-role combat jet featuring a much powerful engine, greater load-carrying capability and next-generation electronic warfare system is expected to be rolled out next year and its first high-s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021