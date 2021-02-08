Left Menu

Avana Industries launches high-tech bag to store cattle feed

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2021 17:09 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 16:37 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Agri firm Avana Industries on Monday announced the launch of high-tech bag for storage of cattle feed which the company claims to be four-times stronger than other products. The bag sold in the brand name of 'Kapila Murghas' is superior in quality as it is embedded with fodder tex technology as opposed to the bags made out of second-hand recycled fabric available in the market, the company said in a statement.

The new product is used and endorsed by Baramati-Krishi Vigyan Kendra (Agri Science Centre) and Kolhapur-based Goku Dairy in Maharasthra, it added.

Avana CEO Maithili Appalwar said, ''Farmers put in so much care for their cattle to ensure wellbeing and food security, and we are glad to offer a revolutionary product to help them in this endeavour.'' Avana is a division of Emmbi Industries which is the field of packaging, water conservation, human safety and crop protection.

