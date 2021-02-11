Left Menu

People Prime Worldwide Private Limited: Hiring in Tax and Audit in India for the US sees a sharp rise bringing hopes to professionals in this sector

Demand for the professionals in Tax and Audit sector is increasing in India as the country is witnessing a rise in outsource recruitments from the US in this domain.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 11-02-2021 11:59 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 11:59 IST
People Prime Worldwide Private Limited: Hiring in Tax and Audit in India for the US sees a sharp rise bringing hopes to professionals in this sector
People Prime Worldwide logo. Image Credit: ANI

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 11 (ANI/PRNewswire): Demand for the professionals in Tax and Audit sector is increasing in India as the country is witnessing a rise in outsource recruitments from the US in this domain. One of the main reasons is the COVID-relief package by Congress in USA, end-December, providing tax-relief in the form of Employer Retention Credit to small businesses.

The Employee Retention Credit under the CARES Act encourages businesses to keep employees on their payroll. The refundable tax credit is 50 per cent of up to USD 10,000 in wages paid by an eligible employer whose business has been financially impacted by COVID-19. "We are seeing a rise in hiring for US Tax-related roles in India. And the relief package has certainly boosted this sector which was in some way affected due to COVID times. Recruitments are happening across all levels, leadership, mid-management and junior staff,'' said Ravi Kumar Aleti, CEO, People Prime Worldwide Pvt. Ltd, Hyderabad, (The Boston Group Company), a staffing company specialized in Contract and Full-Time hiring in Information Technology and Investment Banking.

Throwing more light on the topic, he said, "The other reasons for seeking candidates from India are the talent, cost arbitrage and the time-zone advantage." Biden announced a USD 1.9 trillion COVID-19 stimulus plan to revive the US economy. This package includes USD 440 billion in assistance to businesses. This rescue and recovery step comes in at the right time for the US industries and institutions. And this had a domino effect leading to massive hiring in Tax and Audit (outsourced) jobs in India.

Tax and Audit advising plays a key role in any organization's financial growth and it is the essential component while achieving the company's goals. A competent tax advisor who has a thorough and updated knowledge will help to formulate proper tax planning strategies. India is known for its talent pool in almost every profession and Tax and Audit are no different. The competency and expertise available in India make it one of the most sought-after in offshore recruitments. Most of India's graduates being English speaking gives additional scores to the country. It almost produces more English-speaking graduates than anywhere else in the world.

The comparatively lower cost of living paves way for huge savings for American companies when they hire from India. Being a cosmopolitan culture makes it easier for India's foreign counterparts in dealing with their India based teams. The obvious time-zone advantage translates into faster deliveries before the start of business for the Americans. For India, these high value recruitments but have been a rewarding factor in terms of generating employment and boosting economic growth.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Release possible in March, Rumbling can be restarted

BRIEF-Tiktok Sale To Oracle, Walmart Is Shelved As Biden Reviews Security - WSJ

U.S. users most popular targets for email attackers: Google study

Google announces general availability of security groups for Workspace customers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ethnic minorities join big crowds protesting Myanmar coup

Members of Myanmars myriad ethnic minorities marching behind their groups flags joined the large and enthusiastic protests Thursday against the junta that took over the government last week.The resistance to the coup received a major boost ...

UK doing everything to ensure people can have summer vacations -minister

The British government is doing everything we can to ensure the public can get a summer holiday this year but could not provide certainty on whether or not to book breaks now, health minister Matt Hancock said.I do understand the yearning f...

WRAPUP 2-Presidents Biden and Xi hold first phone call amid tense U.S.-China relations

U.S. President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping held their first telephone call as leaders, with Biden saying a free and open Indo-Pacific was a priority and Xi warning confrontation would be a disaster for both nations.Bide...

Woman crushed to death by truck after falling off scooter in east Delhi

A 22-year-old woman was crushed to death by a truck after she fell off a scooter in east Delhis Mayur Vihar area on Thursday, police said. The deceased, Swati, is a resident of Rajbir Colony in Kondli area, they said.The police said that sh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021