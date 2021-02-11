MUMBAI, Feb 11, (PTI) Money Market Operations as on

February 10, 2021 (Amount in ? crore, Rate in Per cent) VOLUME WeightedMONEY MARKET (ONE LEG) Average Rate RangeA. Overnight Segment 4,60,763.48 3.14 0.01-5.30 I. Call Money 10,084.34 3.25 1.90-3.50 II. Triparty Repo 3,47,313.40 3.22 2.85-3.24 III. Market Repo 1,02,530.74 2.87 0.01-3.35 IV. Repo in Corporate Bond 835.00 3.70 3.35-5.30B. Term Segment I. Notice Money** 256.42 3.31 2.60-3.40 II. Term Money@@ 1,831.00 - 3.25-3.55 III. Triparty Repo 70.55 3.15 3.15-3.15 IV. Market Repo 30.00 2.70 2.70-2.70 V. Repo in Corporate Bond 1,125.00 3.43 3.43-3.43RBI OPERATIONS@Auction Date Tenor (Days) Maturity Date AmountCurrent Rate / Cut off RateC. Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF) & Marginal StandingFacility (MSF)I. Today's Operations1. Fixed Rate (i) Repo (ii) Reverse RepoWed, 10/02/2021 1 Thu, 11/02/2021 4,99,903.00 3.352. Variable Rate& (I) Main Operation (a) Reverse Repo (II) Fine Tuning Operations (a) Repo (b) Reverse Repo - - - - -3. MSF Wed, 10/02/2021 1 Thu, 11/02/2021 9.00 4.254. Long-Term Repo Operations - -5. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations - - -6. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations 2.0 - -7. Net liquidity injected from today's operations[injection (+)/absorption (-)]* -4,99,894.00II. Outstanding Operations1. Fixed Rate (i) Repo (ii) Reverse Repo2. Variable Rate& (I) Main Operation (a) Reverse RepoFri, 29/01/2021 14 Fri, 12/02/2021 2,00,007.00 3.54 (II) Fine Tuning Operations (a) Repo (b) Reverse Repo3. MSF4. Long-Term Repo Operations#Mon, 24/02/2020 365 Tue, 23/02/2021 15.00 5.15Mon, 17/02/2020 1095 Thu, 16/02/2023 499.00 5.15Mon, 02/03/2020 1094 Wed, 01/03/2023 253.00 5.15Mon, 09/03/2020 1093 Tue, 07/03/2023 484.00 5.15Wed, 18/03/2020 1094 Fri, 17/03/2023 294.00 5.155. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations^Fri, 27/03/2020 1092 Fri, 24/03/2023 12,236.00 4.40Fri, 03/04/2020 1095 Mon, 03/04/2023 16,925.00 4.40Thu, 09/04/2020 1093 Fri, 07/04/2023 18,042.00 4.40Fri, 17/04/2020 1091 Thu, 13/04/2023 20,399.00 4.406. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations 2.0^Thu, 23/04/2020 1093 Fri, 21/04/2023 7,950.00 4.40D. Standing Liquidity Facility (SLF) Availed from RBI$ 29,770.06E. Net liquidity injected from outstanding operations[injection (+)/absorption (-)]* -93,139.94F. Net liquidity injected (outstanding including today'soperations) [injection (+)/absorption (-)]* -5,93,033.94RESERVE POSITION@G. Cash Reserves Position of Scheduled Commercial Banks (i) Cash balances with RBI as on 10/02/2021 4,41,967.10 (ii) Average daily cash reserve requirement for thefortnight ending 12/02/2021 4,44,286.00H. Government of India Surplus Cash Balance Reckoned forAuction as on 10/02/2021 0.00I. Net durable liquidity [surplus (+)/deficit (-)] as on 15/01/2021 8,08,585.00@ Based on Reserve Bank of India (RBI) / Clearing Corporationof India Limited (CCIL).

- Not Applicable / No Transaction.

** Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 2 to 14 daystenor.

@@ Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 15 days to oneyear tenor.

$ Includes refinance facilities extended by RBI.

& As per the Press Release No. 2019-2020/1900 dated February06, 2020.

* Net liquidity is calculated as Repo+MSF+SLF-Reverse Repo.

# As per the Press Release No. 2020-2021/287 dated September04, 2020.

^ As per the Press Release No. 2020-2021/605 dated November06, 2020.

As per the Press Release No. 2014-2015/1971 dated March 19,2015.

