MUMBAI, Feb 11, (PTI) Money Market Operations as on
Targeted Long Term Repo Operations 2.0 - -7. Long-Term Repo OperationsMon, 24022020 365 Tue, 23022021 15.00 5.15Mon, 17022020 1095 Thu, 16022023 499.00 5.15Mon, 02032020 1094 Wed, 01032023 253.00 5.15Mon, 09032020 1093 Tue, 07032023 484.00 5.15Wed, 18032020 1094 Fri, 17032023 294.00 5.155. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations 2.0Thu, 23042020 1093 Fri, 21042023 7,950.00 4.40D.PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-02-2021 12:48 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 12:48 IST
February 10, 2021 (Amount in ? crore, Rate in Per cent) VOLUME WeightedMONEY MARKET (ONE LEG) Average Rate RangeA. Overnight Segment 4,60,763.48 3.14 0.01-5.30 I. Call Money 10,084.34 3.25 1.90-3.50 II. Triparty Repo 3,47,313.40 3.22 2.85-3.24 III. Market Repo 1,02,530.74 2.87 0.01-3.35 IV. Repo in Corporate Bond 835.00 3.70 3.35-5.30B. Term Segment I. Notice Money** 256.42 3.31 2.60-3.40 II. Term Money@@ 1,831.00 - 3.25-3.55 III. Triparty Repo 70.55 3.15 3.15-3.15 IV. Market Repo 30.00 2.70 2.70-2.70 V. Repo in Corporate Bond 1,125.00 3.43 3.43-3.43RBI OPERATIONS@Auction Date Tenor (Days) Maturity Date AmountCurrent Rate / Cut off RateC. Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF) & Marginal StandingFacility (MSF)I. Today's Operations1. Fixed Rate (i) Repo (ii) Reverse RepoWed, 10/02/2021 1 Thu, 11/02/2021 4,99,903.00 3.352. Variable Rate& (I) Main Operation (a) Reverse Repo (II) Fine Tuning Operations (a) Repo (b) Reverse Repo - - - - -3. MSF Wed, 10/02/2021 1 Thu, 11/02/2021 9.00 4.254. Long-Term Repo Operations - -5. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations - - -6. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations 2.0 - -7. Net liquidity injected from today's operations[injection (+)/absorption (-)]* -4,99,894.00II. Outstanding Operations1. Fixed Rate (i) Repo (ii) Reverse Repo2. Variable Rate& (I) Main Operation (a) Reverse RepoFri, 29/01/2021 14 Fri, 12/02/2021 2,00,007.00 3.54 (II) Fine Tuning Operations (a) Repo (b) Reverse Repo3. MSF4. Long-Term Repo Operations#Mon, 24/02/2020 365 Tue, 23/02/2021 15.00 5.15Mon, 17/02/2020 1095 Thu, 16/02/2023 499.00 5.15Mon, 02/03/2020 1094 Wed, 01/03/2023 253.00 5.15Mon, 09/03/2020 1093 Tue, 07/03/2023 484.00 5.15Wed, 18/03/2020 1094 Fri, 17/03/2023 294.00 5.155. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations^Fri, 27/03/2020 1092 Fri, 24/03/2023 12,236.00 4.40Fri, 03/04/2020 1095 Mon, 03/04/2023 16,925.00 4.40Thu, 09/04/2020 1093 Fri, 07/04/2023 18,042.00 4.40Fri, 17/04/2020 1091 Thu, 13/04/2023 20,399.00 4.406. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations 2.0^Thu, 23/04/2020 1093 Fri, 21/04/2023 7,950.00 4.40D. Standing Liquidity Facility (SLF) Availed from RBI$ 29,770.06E. Net liquidity injected from outstanding operations[injection (+)/absorption (-)]* -93,139.94F. Net liquidity injected (outstanding including today'soperations) [injection (+)/absorption (-)]* -5,93,033.94RESERVE POSITION@G. Cash Reserves Position of Scheduled Commercial Banks (i) Cash balances with RBI as on 10/02/2021 4,41,967.10 (ii) Average daily cash reserve requirement for thefortnight ending 12/02/2021 4,44,286.00H. Government of India Surplus Cash Balance Reckoned forAuction as on 10/02/2021 0.00I. Net durable liquidity [surplus (+)/deficit (-)] as on 15/01/2021 8,08,585.00@ Based on Reserve Bank of India (RBI) / Clearing Corporationof India Limited (CCIL).
- Not Applicable / No Transaction.
** Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 2 to 14 daystenor.
@@ Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 15 days to oneyear tenor.
$ Includes refinance facilities extended by RBI.
& As per the Press Release No. 2019-2020/1900 dated February06, 2020.
* Net liquidity is calculated as Repo+MSF+SLF-Reverse Repo.
# As per the Press Release No. 2020-2021/287 dated September04, 2020.
^ As per the Press Release No. 2020-2021/605 dated November06, 2020.
As per the Press Release No. 2014-2015/1971 dated March 19,2015.
------------PTI MUM SVCSVC SVC
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
China reports 75 new mainland COVID-19 cases vs 82 a day earlier
Mexico reports 7,165 new coronavirus cases, 1,743 more deaths
Cricket-Fans cleared of racially abusing India bowler Siraj - report
China reports lowest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in more than 2 weeks
S.Korea reports big jump in COVID-19 cases on outbreaks in Christian schools