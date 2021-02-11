Mastercard Launches Priceless™ India to Showcase Country's Rich Heritage to Domestic and Global Travelers

Cardholders can avail Priceless™ experiences in India’s most iconic cities including Jaipur, Mumbai, Delhi, Agra, Banaras, Cochin, Backwaters of Kerala, and many moreGurgaon, Haryana, India (NewsVoir)Mastercard today announced the launch of its flagship Priceless™ program in India. The program - known as Priceless™ India - will enable domestic and global travellers who are Mastercard cardholders to attain unique insights and exclusive access to several unparalleled experiences in the country. The program will roll out in two phases. In the first phase, Mastercard will launch 16 short films that will introduce several unique aspects of India’s most iconic cities and destinations for tourists. Be it the history waiting to be unlocked at the Amer Fort in Jaipur, or Mumbai’s favourite plate of wonders that takes the viewers on a Priceless™ India gastronomical journey, the films cater to the aspirations of discerning domestic and global travellers who want much more from their trips. In the second phase (post-February 21), Mastercard cardholders will get a chance to partake in these experiences in real-time through curated packages that can be purchased online. These packages offer bespoke offerings to address the diverse tastes and preferences of travel enthusiasts. The multi-phase campaign aims to rekindle Indian consumers’ desire for the most unique travel and entertainment experiences. Speaking about the launch of Mastercard Priceless™ India, Amitabh Kant, CEO NITI Aayog said, “India is a land steeped in history and cultural vibrancy. Each part has its own unique flavour and our cities reflect this in their own way. It is wonderful to see an initiative that celebrates some of India's most famous cities and tourist destinations and takes it to the World. The Golden Triangle of Delhi, Agra and Jaipur, God's own country - Kerala, the Eternal city of Banaras and the many hidden stories that you will find in India's commercial capital Mumbai- reflect the wide range of what India has to offer. I hope that through this series of films done by Live History India, people across the world will get a sense of how incredible India truly is, and they will come and spend time here.” Rustom Dastoor, Senior Vice President, Head of Marketing and Communications, Asia Pacific, Mastercard said, “India is now an emerging giant of the Asia Pacific travel market. Today, about 73% of global consumers believe that experiences are more important than possessions. However, the pandemic of the past year forced people across the globe to cancel their plans as physical travel was temporarily put on hold. The launch of Mastercard Priceless™ India aims to address people’s desire for exploration by offering a similar experience digitally. Mastercard is thrilled to introduce a unique experience centered around India to put the country on the global tourism map once again. Mastercard has partnered with the world’s top travel researchers, historians, art curators and more to bring the choicest benefits to Mastercard cardholders who place a premium on experiences, be it untold stories, history, food, people, culture and more.” Mastercard's brand promise has always been to deliver Priceless™experiences that count beyond material things. Priceless™ India is an extension of Priceless™ Cities which aims to unlock several unique experiences for Mastercard cardholders. Last year, for the first time, Priceless™ Cities was launched in South Asia, with the addition of Sri Lanka to the list that celebrates over 40 cities and destinations.

PWRPWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)