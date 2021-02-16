Hygienelabs™️ Launches Certified Products in India - Disinfects COVID-19 and Other Germs up to 24 Hours to 28 Days per Application

Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India – Business Wire IndiaHygienelabs™ India has secured ground-breaking verification from The Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA), Australia’s regulatory authority that its new-technology disinfectant treatment can inactivate the COVID-19 virus and other germs on surfaces for up to 24hrs to 28 days per application. It is the only product in Australia, and possibly worldwide, to have proven and certificated 28-day effectiveness against Coronavirus infection on surfaces.

The treatment has also been approved by delegated laboratories for use in the cabins of Airbus and Boeing airliners. Also, the Hygienelabs™ India disinfectant has been independently evaluated and certificated by Eurofins Environment Testing Australia Pty Ltd, a division of Eurofins Scientific, one of the world’s leading bioanalytical testing organisations, with some 800 laboratories in 50 countries. The business, which was founded in Sydney in 2014, has recently entered the Indian market and its wide range of products is now available across the region.

Hygienelabs India has developed a technology that creates an invisible barrier on the skin and surfaces that inactivates germs, bacteria, fungi and algae upon contact. The COVID-19 has necessitated stringent hygiene and safety measures to regain the customers’ faith and enhance their experience amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Adhering to the utmost level of safety and hygiene is key to increasing customer footfall, building loyal consumer base and generating return on investment. Hygienelabs™ India skin and surface’ products reduce transmission by physical contact risk, cross-contamination risk and droplet transfer risk in high- traffic environments such as reception areas, lifts, rooms and high-frequency touchpoints throughout guest areas.

Hygienelabs™ India has developed a technology that creates an invisible barrier on the skin and surfaces that inactivates germs, bacteria, fungi and algae upon contact. Its product range find wide applications in the hospitality industry, transport, gymnasiums, cruise lines, restaurants, theatres and food and beverage sectors that warrant stringent hygiene control measures to enhance customers’ confidence and experience.

This technology is an alternative therapy that eliminates germs by ''lysis'' rather than by utilizing toxic chemicals. They are widely acknowledged as one of the most advanced non-volatile, surface-bonded antimicrobials, safe for humans, animals, and plants in the world.

Their scientifically proven technology offers a variety of sanitisers which are a class apart. The non-alcoholic formula is certified for up to 24 hours of inactivation of germs and viruses from the skin and up to 28 days from the surface after a single application. It is a pioneering brand for the Indian market, designed to alter the understanding of the world of sanitisers.

Hygienelabs™ India 3-in-1 Skin & Surface wipes are perfect for instant clean-ups and sanitisation on the go. Our alcohol-free formula is gentle on the skin and hard on germs. It kills 99.99% of germs instantly, with a lasting effect for up to 24 hours on skin and 7 days on hard surfaces.

Hygienelabs™ India 3-in-1 Surface Disinfectant Spray is a safe way to kill 99.99% of germs and inhibit mould and mildew growth. This long-acting formula uses self-assembling polymers (SAP) to form a residual, active coating proven to be effective against a broad range of germs or extended periods of time (even following standard cleaning practices).

Hygienelabs™ India Foam Sanitiser uses a water-based, bonded coating that is safe for people, plants, pets, and the environment. The indigenous technology of this sanitiser creates a barrier to germs on your skin and provides resistance for up to 24 hours and keeps your skin moisturized.

Hygienelabs™ India Surface & Air Fogger is a 2-in-1 treatment which safely sanitises and protects against 99.99% of germs. When deployed, it forms a long-lasting protective coating within the interior or enclosed spaces up to 30sq/m for extended periods of time. Ideal applications include automobiles, boats, aircraft, caravans, living spaces, storage areas and bathrooms.

Built with a transmission reduction vision, Hygienelabs™ India specializes in developing and sourcing technologies such as the COVID-19 virus to fight germs faced by the world today. The technology is endorsed by several independent studies, including the original patent, carried out to ratify the performance of the technology. In India, it is the only sanitiser that is scientifically proven to be effective against COVID-19 virus. The prevalence of life-threatening diseases has triggered the need for advanced hygiene and sanitation solutions, especially in India. The sharp shift in awareness has proven to be a challenge for customer loyalty to be sustained and consumer satisfaction achieved. The populace can heave a sigh of relief, though, with a brand like Hygienelabs™ India carving its way into the Indian market. Skin and surface products appeal to different markets and can prove to be a barrier against diseases. It is, therefore, safe to say that we finally have a smart sanitiser in the world, produced with a technology supported by science.

Website Link: https://hygienelabsindia.com/?v=f7c7a92a9cb9 To View the Image Click on the Link Below:Hygienelabs India's Range of Smart Sanitisers PWRPWR

