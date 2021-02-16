Glenmark launches SUTIB (Sunitinib) - priced 96% lower than the innovator brand- Reduces the risk of kidney cancer progression by 58%

• Oral capsules, highly affordable at Rs. 7000 (50 mg), Rs. 3600 (25 mg) and Rs. 1840 (12.5 mg) per month• SUTIB (Sunitinib) is one of the ''gold-standard'' first-line treatment options for kidney cancer• SUTIB is the generic version of US FDA approved SunitinibMUMBAI, India, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, a research-led, global integrated pharmaceutical company, today launched SUTIB, the generic version of Sunitinib oral capsules to treat kidney cancer in India. The drug is launched at a MRP that is approx. 96% lower than the MRP compared to the innovator brand, priced at Rs. 7000 (50 mg), Rs. 3600 (25 mg) and Rs. 1840 (12.5 mg) per month.1 Sunitinib is also approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA).

Kidney cancer (renal cell carcinoma) is a disease of uncontrolled cell growth in the lining of small tubes in the kidney. In the past decade, advances in research and drug development have begun to shift the paradigm of this disease. Sunitinib is an oral multi-kinase inhibitor (MKI), works by blocking several enzymes that promote cell growth. It is useful for the treatment of certain patients with gastrointestinal stromal tumors and advanced renal cell carcinoma. It is also approved for patients with certain type of Pancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumours.

According to a Globocan 2020 report2, there are close to 40,000 patients with renal cancer in India. For over a decade, Sunitinib has been well recognized as one of the ''gold-standard'' of care in cases of fast-spreading (metastatic) renal cancer. Research shows that Sunitinib alone has helped reduce the risk of progression of renal cancer by 58%.3Commenting on the launch, Mr. Alok Malik, Group Vice President & Business Head, India Formulations, said, ''Oncology is an important focus area for Glenmark. We recognize that advanced kidney cancer is a complex disease and patients in India are faced with limited treatment options. Glenmark is committed to bringing targeted and effective medicines at an affordable cost to physicians and their patients.''About Glenmark Pharmaceuticals LtdGlenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GPL) is a global research-led pharmaceutical company with presence across Generics, Specialty and OTC business with operations in over 50 countries. Glenmark's key therapy focus areas globally are respiratory, dermatology and oncology. It is ranked among the top 80 Pharma & Biotech companies of the world in terms of revenue (SCRIP 100 Rankings published in the year 2019). The company has been listed in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), under the category of emerging markets for the third consecutive year in a row. DJSI is one of the world's most respected and widely accepted sustainability benchmarks globally with only the top ranked companies in terms of Corporate Sustainability within each industry are featured in the index. For more information, visit www.glenmarkpharma.comReferences:1 As per data available on https://www.netmeds.com2 Globocan 2020 report. https://gco.iarc.fr/today/data/factsheets/populations/356-india-fact-sheets.pdf 3 Mimma Rhizzo & Camillo Porta.The Adv Uro 2017, Vol.9(8) 195-207

