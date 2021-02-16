Glenmark launches SUTIB (Sunitinib) - priced 96% lower than the innovator brand- Reduces the risk of kidney cancer progression by 58%

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, a research-led, global integrated pharmaceutical company, today launched SUTIB, the generic version of Sunitinib oral capsules to treat kidney cancer in India. The drug is launched at a MRP that is approx. 96 per cent lower than the MRP compared to the innovator brand, priced at Rs 7000 (50 mg), Rs 3600 (25 mg) and Rs 1840 (12.5 mg) per month. Sunitinib is also approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA).

Kidney cancer (renal cell carcinoma) is a disease of uncontrolled cell growth in the lining of small tubes in the kidney. In the past decade, advances in research and drug development have begun to shift the paradigm of this disease. Sunitinib is an oral multi-kinase inhibitor (MKI), works by blocking several enzymes that promote cell growth. It is useful for the treatment of certain patients with gastrointestinal stromal tumors and advanced renal cell carcinoma. It is also approved for patients with certain type of Pancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumours.

According to a Globocan 2020 report, there are close to 40,000 patients with renal cancer in India. For over a decade, Sunitinib has been well recognized as one of the "gold-standard" of care in cases of fast-spreading (metastatic) renal cancer. Research shows that Sunitinib alone has helped reduce the risk of progression of renal cancer by 58 per cent. "Oncology is an important focus area for Glenmark. We recognize that advanced kidney cancer is a complex disease and patients in India are faced with limited treatment options. Glenmark is committed to bringing targeted and effective medicines at an affordable cost to physicians and their patients," said Alok Malik, Group Vice President & Business Head, India Formulations, commenting on the launch.

