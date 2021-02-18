Spice Money Achieves 100% Productivity in their Contact Center Agents’ performance with only 75% Remote Workforce using Ameyo’s Mobile Call Center Solution

Spice Money, India’s leading rural fintech with over half a million Adhikaris, enabled its workforce to go remote during the pandemic and reduced their Average Handle Time (AHT) by 50% within just 10 days of implementation! New Delhi- Ameyo, a leading provider of omnichannel contact center technology, announced that its Mobile Call Center Solution has enabled Spice Money to shift their Contact Centre operations to a complete remote environment. Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and the ensuing nationwide lockdown, Spice Money faced challenges on its customer experience front. While they shifted most of their customer queries to Email and WhatsApp, the majority of their entrepreneurial network of Adhikaris based in semi-urban and rural areas preferred voice calls as a mode of communication. Like many other businesses, Spice Money saw a surge in call queries leading to a higher response time during this period. There were two major goals for the team – to transition seamlessly from Spice Money’s office-based calling set up to a remote contact center solution and to scale the customer service operations by enabling the Adhikaris to run their business smoothly. Towards these, Ameyo offered its Mobile Call Center Agent Application, requiring no additional infrastructure, enabling Spice Money to handle customer queries over calls with 50% of agent capacity. “With the historic lockdown in 2020, people in smaller towns and rural areas were hit harder. Therefore, it was Spice Money’s responsibility to ensure our Adhikaris could talk to us whenever they needed to, and their queries were resolved quickly. With the implementation of Ameyo’s solution, we achieved better query handling with a significant decrease in AHT from 8 minutes per call to 4 minutes within 10 days of implementation. Achieving a smooth transition from traditional calling to working entirely remotely, we successfully saved our Adhikaris’ time and increased their productivity,” said Amit Sharma, Head of Customer Lifecycle Management, Spice Money. With Ameyo Mobile Call Center Agent Application, call center agents were able to deliver high-quality customer service with just a smartphone and a stable internet connection. The application backed by mobile WebRTC ensured no compromise on voice quality while offering a top-notch customer experience. Ameyo Mobile Call Center Agent Application has received 10,000+ play store downloads, significantly higher than mobile applications by any other global player. Advanced remote monitoring capabilities allowed Spice Money to get a unified view of device monitoring and Adhikari productivity tracking while providing ease of identifying reasons for low productivity like unsupportive devices, low talk-time, poor internet connectivity, helping create a high trust environment with its employees. “Ameyo is at the forefront in enabling digital customer experience for fintech companies, especially post-pandemic with the launch of our remote contact center solution. Our products have assumed an all-encompassing role across customer interactions, debt collection, video KYC, and more. Within 8 months of the launch of Ameyo mobile call center agent application, we have onboarded 60+ customers & 40,000+ agents who have successfully shifted their operations remote and save huge infrastructure-related costs,” Sachin Bhatia, Co-founder, Ameyo. About Spice Money:Spice Money is India’s leading rural fintech company with close to 500,000 Adhikaris (entrepreneurs) offering cash deposit, Aadhar enabled payment system for cash withdrawal, mini ATM, insurance, loans, bill payments, cash collection centre for customer/agents/representative of NBFC/Banks, airtime recharge, tours & travel, online shopping, Pan Card and mPoS services. Spice Money services are available through Spice Money App (Adhikari App) and web portal. Spice Money through its cutting edge technology and wide network of Spice Money Adhikaris, is bridging the gaps in access to various financial services for the masses across the length and breadth of India.'' Recently, Spice Money announced that it will be digitally and financially empowering 1 crore rural entrepreneurs, in partnership with celebrated philanthropist and actor, Sonu Sood, who has come on board as a Non-Executive Advisory Board Member. About Ameyo:Ameyo is an Omnichannel customer engagement platform that helps businesses go remote with its remote-first virtual contact center solutions and help them streamline their customer service, customer support, and collection processes. Ameyo's robust platform is available for on-cloud and on-premise implementation with private, public, as well as hybrid instances. It has pre-built integrations with all significant industry-grade CRMs. Ameyo provides strong omnichannel capabilities of Voice, IVR, ACD, dialers, email, chat, and social media such as Instagram, Google Playstore, Twitter, Facebook & WhatsApp. To know more, visit www.ameyo.com PWRPWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)