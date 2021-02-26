Left Menu

PTI | Pune | Updated: 26-02-2021 10:25 IST | Created: 26-02-2021 10:25 IST
Ansys and TÜV SÜD in India sign MOU to augment learning experience for participants of Automotive functional safety training programme ISO 26262

PUNE, India, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TÜV SÜD South Asia, a leading certification, testing, auditing, inspection and training company and the wholly owned subsidiary of TÜV SÜD Group, Germany, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Ansys Software Pvt. Ltd. (Ansys) in order to improve the overall learning experience of the participants of Automotive Functional Safety ISO 26262 training programme. The MOU was signed at a virtual event by Mr. Rafiq Somani, Area Vice President - India and South Asia Pacific, Ansys and Mr. Vishal Nerurkar, Vice President of Business Assurance, TÜV SÜD South Asia.

With this MOU signing, TÜV SÜD in India is poised to offer its participants of Automotive Functional Safety ISO 26262 training, access to Ansys medini analyze, a world class simulation software tool. This addition in the course curriculum will augment the learning experience by giving the participants exposure to a digitalised solution offering to implement step-by-step analysis and verification processes that conforms to applicable safety standards.

Ansys medini analyze is designed to automate the analysis and verification of functional safety for electronic control systems. This tool gives a holistic overview of the implementation of key safety analysis methods - Hazard and Operability (HAZOP) analysis, Fault Tree Analysis (FTA), Failure Modes and Effects Analysis (FMEA), Failure Modes, Effects and Diagnostic Analysis (FMEDA). Ansys medini analyze is well integrated with other engineering tools and enables model-based safety analysis using standards like SysML.

The MOU between Ansys and TÜV SÜD in India brings together both the companies in their concerted efforts to ensure safety mechanisms across organisations meet all relevant industry standards efficiently. To know more, please log on to: ISO 26262 Training and Certification | Automotive Functional Safety | TÜV SÜD (tuvsud.com) About TÜV SÜD Founded in 1866 as a steam boiler inspection association, the TÜV SÜD Group has evolved into a global enterprise. More than 25,000 employees work at over 1.000 locations in about 50 countries to continually improve technology, systems and expertise. They contribute significantly to making technical innovations such as Industry 4.0, autonomous driving and renewable energy safe and reliable. www.tuvsud.com/en-in

