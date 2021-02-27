The top inquizzitive minds across three cities in the southern states took center-stage at the Times Inter School Quiz. Some won, while some learnt at the intensifying competition

New Delhi [India], February 27 (ANI/Mediawire): The Grand Finale of the Times Inter-School Quiz Competition 2020 was a display of sheer perseverance, effort and intelligence which shone through the performances of all the 12 top participants from both the senior and junior categories. The pandemic that initially came across as a challenge, could not suppress the enthusiasm of the young scholars or the organizers, leading the semi-finals followed by the final to be a grand success. To add to the grandeur, celebrity Quizmaster Gautam Bose amazingly presented the quiz and engaged all the participants to mind-boggle as the event progressed, inspite of the medium of conduction being a virtual platform.

The grand finale led to a nail biting knowledge fest for the top 12 participants representing various schools comprising of Gitanjali Senior School, Hyderabad, NASR School, Hyderabad, Zion Matriculation Higher Secondary School, Chennai, Padma Sheshadri Bala Bhavan Senior Secondary School, Nungambakkam, Chennai, Deens Academy, Bangalore, DPS East, Bangalore, National Public School, Bangalore, Pallavi Model School, Hyderabad, Sri Sankara Senior Secondary School, Chennai, Gopalan National School, Bengaluru, Chinmaya Vidyalaya, Chennai. Sai Pratham from Gitanjali Senior School, Hyderabad bagged the winner's title in the senior category along with Rs 40,000 cash prize, 1 Year Legend subscription from Practically and a BGauss A2 Electric Scooter apart from the trophy and certificate while Akshat Jain of National Public School, Bangalore grabbed the first position in the junior category, winning Rs 40,000 cash prize, 1 Year Legend subscription from Practically.

Advertisement

The 1st and 2nd runner up in the senior category were Maleeha Fatima from NASR School, Hyderabad and F Mohammed Azhar from Zion Matriculation Higher Secondary School, Chennai respectively, winning Rs 30,000 and Rs 20,000 cash prizes each, inclusive of various other vouchers and goodies from the sponsoring partners. Maleeha was thrilled with event and her achievement. "After almost ten months of boredom, the Times Inter School Quiz seemed like a blessing to me. I'm glad I grabbed the opportunity. My excitement grew as I kept going further into the competition. The entire process was interesting, and I am elated by my achievement. To the ones who already do and to the ones who haven't tried it, Keep Quizzing as knowledge has a beginning but no end," she wrote.

Mehak Lalwani of NASR School, Hyderabad and Palak Pandey from Pallavi Model School, Hyderabad with their outstanding performances, secured the 1st runner up and 2nd runner up positions in the junior category. "I would like to Thank The Times Group for giving me this wonderful opportunity. The competition was challenging, and every stage had its own Loopholes. I learnt many things in this competition. More important thing which I learnt is the correct use of Accuracy and Speed", read Palak's testimonial.

They also won cash prizes worth Rs 30,000 and Rs 20,000 respectively along with other exciting vouchers. Jayanth Kiran from Sri Sankara Senior Secondary School , Chennai, Ashlesha Gaur from Gopalan National School, Bengaluru and Pranav Chandrapu from Chinmaya Vidyalaya, Chennai in the junior category and V S Harshith Ram from Padma Sheshadri Bala Bhavan Senior Secondary School, Chennai , Aarathi Venumadhavan from Deens Academy, Bangalore and Devansh Tiwary from DPS East, Bangalore in the senior category deserve special mention as they has put up a tough competition and fought their way up to the top of the rung and had emerged as finalists in the competition. Over 11,000 students from about 230 renowned schools participated from South cities - Hyderabad, Bangalore, and Chennai. The event partners and sponsors who have been through thick and thin with the organizers of the competition had made it possible for the event to be brought together and the healthy yet fierce competitiveness and the zeal for knowledge among the students and the support from the participating schools and parents have led to the great success of the event.

An initiative by Optimal Media Solutions, A Times Group Company, the Times Inter School Quiz competition is presented by E-learning partner - Practically, University Partner - Amrita University, Cookie Partner - UNIBIC and Green Partner - BGAUSS. Practically app, is an intelligent, interactive, and immersive learning app for students of classes 6-12 with a focus on STEM learning. It is an experiential learning app that brings learning alive through immersive 3D videos, simulations, and augmented reality. Furthermore, it enhances conceptual understanding and improves retention with features like life-like videos, hands-on learning, live classes, and AI assistant. The 24x7 Seek Help feature for doubt resolution enables students to reach out to subject experts. 3, 00,000 plus students are already benefiting from Practically.

The Practically School Solution, a B2B2C offering, gives schools and its teachers access to the Practically teacher app FREE of cost. Teachers can access 3000 plus videos and 1000 plus simulations/AR and features like reports, test-preps, polls, analytics, assigning homework etc. The app covers universal curriculum across Math and Science for classes 6-12. Over 130 schools across India are already using Practically to enable online classes during the pandemic. Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham stands hand in hand as the University partner. A multi-campus, multi-disciplinary research academia that is accredited IA' by NAAC and is ranked as one of the best research institutions in India. Amrita is spread across six campuses in three states of India - Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, with the headquarters at Ettimadai, Coimbatore and Tamil Nadu.

BGauss, one of the top rated & fastest growing consumer preferred electric Scooter in India for easy, smart and efficient city commutes is a dynamic, stylish, premium-yet-affordable automobile brand. The Green partner of the event has an amazing A2 Electric Scooter for a giveaway to the event's winner among a bunch of budding scholars. UNIBIC is an international, premium, high quality and youthful brand and has always been a master at innovations. Its mission is to offer superior quality, differentiated products and been seen as an innovator that keeps introducing new variants from time-to-time to cater to consumer's taste buds. UNIBIC clearly stands apart for being the innovators in the cookie space in the Indian market.

Unibic has presented innovations in cookies, wafers, snack bars and protein bar to ensure that it caters to everyone's tastes and preferences; be it kids or young adults or older adults in the family. To keep up with the lifted spirits of the young enthusiasts, Optimal Media Solution has already started preparing for the next season of Times Interschool Quiz Competition. For Brand partnership and sponsorship enquiries, email to Satyajit.paul@timesgroup.com or Srikant.mangu@timesgroup.com

This story is provided by Mediawire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Mediawire)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)