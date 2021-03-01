Left Menu

Macau's gambling revenue surges 135.6% in February

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 01-03-2021 10:55 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Gambling revenue in Macau surged 135.6% in February year-on-year even as the world's biggest casino hub struggled to boost visitors from its key market of mainland China as authorities there urged residents to limit travel.

February's figure was 7.312 billion patacas ($915.14 million), according to figures released by the Macau government on Monday. ($1 = 7.9900 patacas)

