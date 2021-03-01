Bajaj Auto sales up 6 pc to 3,75,017 units in Feb

Bajaj Auto on Monday reported 6 per cent rise in total sales at 3,75,017 units in February, as against 3,54,913 units in the same month last year.

Total domestic sales declined by 2 per cent to 1,64,811 units last month, as compared to 1,68,747 units sold in February 2020, Bajaj Auto said in a regulatory filing.

Bajaj Auto's total two-wheeler sales were up 7 per cent to 3,32,563 units, as compared to 3,10,222 units in the year-ago month.

Overall commercial vehicles sales declined by 5 per cent at 42,454 units last month, as compared to 44,691 units in the year-ago period.

Bajaj Auto said its total exports last month rose 13 per cent to 2,10,206 units, as compared to 1,86,166 units in February 2020.

