Maruti Suzuki sales rise 11.8 pc to 1,64,469 units in February

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2021 11:36 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 11:21 IST
The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Monday reported an 11.8 percent increase in wholesales to 1,64,469 units in February.

The company had sold 1,47,110 units in February last year, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said in a statement.

Domestic sales increased 11.8 percent to 1,52,983 units last month, as against 1,36,849 units in February 2020, it added.

Sales of mini cars, comprising Alto and S-Presso, declined by 12.9 percent to 23,959 units, as compared to 27,499 in the same month last year.

Sales of compact segment vehicles, including models Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno, and Dzire, increased by 15.3 percent to 80,517 units, as against 69,828 cars in February last year.

Sales of mid-sized sedan Ciaz, however, declined by 40.6 percent to 1,510 units, as compared to 2,544 units in February 2020.

Utility vehicle sales, including Vitara Brezza, S-Cross, and Ertiga, rose 18.9 percent to 26,884 units, as compared to 22,604 units in the year-ago month, MSI said.

Exports in February were up 11.9 percent at 11,486 units, as against 10,261 units in the corresponding month last year, the company said.

