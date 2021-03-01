Left Menu

India Feb manufacturing sees new orders expand sharply: IHS Markit

February Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) data showed further improvement in the health of Indian manufacturing sector as firms responded to increases in new work intakes by lifting production, input buying and stocks of purchases.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2021 11:33 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 11:33 IST
India Feb manufacturing sees new orders expand sharply: IHS Markit
IHS Markit is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for major industries and markets.. Image Credit: ANI

February Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) data showed further improvement in the health of Indian manufacturing sector as firms responded to increases in new work intakes by lifting production, input buying and stocks of purchases. However, employment decreased further amid coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) restrictions related to shift work, according to the latest IHS Markit Manufacturing PMI released on Monday.

Strengthening demand for raw materials and semi-finished items exerted upward pressure on input cost inflation, which picked up to a 32-month high. Factory gate charges also rose albeit at a modest and softer pace. Posting 57.5 in February, the seasonally adjusted IHS Markit India Manufacturing PMI highlighted a strong improvement in operating conditions that was broadly similar to that recorded in January (57.7).

The headline figure remained above its long-run average of 53.6. Better demand conditions and successful marketing campaigns reportedly underpinned a further increase in new orders during February. Although easing from January, the pace of growth remained sharp in the context of historical data. New export orders also rose halfway through the final quarter of fiscal year 2020-21 albeit at a modest rate that was softer than in January.

The Covid-19 pandemic restricted international demand for Indian goods. In response to another robust increase in total new orders, production was raised again in February. The pace of expansion eased from January but was nevertheless sharp and among the quickest seen over the past nine years. February data pointed to the strongest increase in input inventories in the survey history as firms reacted to rising production needs by lifting purchasing activity.

The expansion in input buying was the fastest in almost a decade. In turn, robust demand for inputs led suppliers to hike their fees. "Once larger parts of the population are immunised against Covid-19 and restrictions start to be lifted, companies expect a gradual improvement in economic conditions which they hope will translate into output growth," said Pollyanna De Lima, Economics Associate Director at IHS Markit.

"The overall degree of business optimism was the joint-highest for three months," she said adding the upbeat mood supported the fastest increase in input buying for almost a decade as companies focused on rebuilding theirs input stocks to fulfil demand growth. The IHS Markit India Manufacturing PMI is compiled from responses to questionnaires sent to purchasing managers in a panel of around 400 manufacturers. The panel is stratified by detailed sector and company workforce size based on contributions to GDP.

IHS Markit is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Italy’s former PM Conte accepts task of trying to revive 5-Star Movement; UK earmarks a further $2.3 billion for its COVID vaccine push and more

U.S. authorizes J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, making it third available

U.S. administers 75.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Entertainment News Roundup: Billie Eilish film offers intimate look at teen music sensation; NFL denies report on media rights deal with Disney and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Amitabh Bachchan confirms undergoing eye surgery: Sight difficult, progress is slow

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Monday revealed he has undergone an eye surgery, two days after hinting about a medical condition on his official blog. The 78-year-old actor wrote on his blog that the recovery of the surgery is slow and quippe...

Fauci urges Americans to get any of the three COVID-19 vaccines available

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease official, said on Sunday he was encouraging Americans to accept any of the three available COVID-19 vaccines, including the newly approved Johnson Johnson shot. All three of them are reall...

Power consumption grows marginally by 0.88 pc in February

Indias power consumption grew 0.88 per cent in February at 104.73 billion units BU due to a slight rise in temperature in the month, official data showed.Power consumption in February 2020 was 103.81 BU, according to the power ministry data...

Pakistan: Awami National Party demands probe into murder of party leader

Pakistans Awami National Party ANP has condemned the murder of its Balochistan secretary information Asad Khan Achakzai and announced that it will observe three-day mourning to press the Imran Khan government for the arrest of the killers. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021