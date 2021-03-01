Left Menu

Toyota domestic sales increase 36 pc to 14,075 in February

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2021 12:16 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 11:49 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Monday reported a 36 percent increase in domestic sales at 14,075 units in February.

The company had clocked domestic sales of 10,352 units in February last year.

''We started the year on a positive note and the trend continues as we close the second month of the year, clocking a growth of 36 percent. ''Wholesales have been very encouraging and we are witnessing a high influx of customer orders month on month, thereby both significantly contributing to the growth story,'' TKM Senior Vice President Naveen Soni said in a statement.

In fact, sales in February have been better than sales in January, he added.

''Moreover, new launches like the new Fortuner and Legender introduced in January and the new Innova Crysta launched in November 2020, have received a phenomenal response and have also been contributing to a significant increase in both customer inquiries as well as customer orders,'' Soni noted.

