Left Menu

Simplify inter-state tariffs to promote domestic tourism: Ker Governor

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 01-03-2021 12:21 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 12:21 IST
Simplify inter-state tariffs to promote domestic tourism: Ker Governor

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 1 (PTI):Kerala Travel Mart (KTM), billed as the country's biggest tourism meet, has got off to a start withstate GovernorArif Mohammed Khan inaugurating the event with a call tohighlight domestic tourismfor better collaborationamong states and greater understanding between people.

Khan, through video conferencing on Sunday, declared open the March 1-5 virtual summit that aims to revitalise the state's travel sector in the post-Covid scenario.

''Abetter industry-level coordination in hospitality and transportationand an inter-stateunderstandingto rationaliseand simplifytaxes and tariffswillhelp in leveraging the true potential of our domestic market in tourism,''he said.

Stressing the need toembrace the spirit of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India) by treatingdomestic tourismasthemainstay for the industry when global air travel is facingrestrictions, the Governor said,''Let tourism enable people of every part of India tounderstandand valueeach otherso that we strengthen our cultural unity as a nation.'' Khan complimented Kerala's tourism projects aimed at making it a ''complete and different destination with focus on cultural heritage.

''We need to re-configure our business strategyby emphasisingon safety and security soas tomeet the post- pandemicglobal demands and aspirations,'' he added.

This is the chief aim of the 11th KTM, with close to 500 international buyers and 650 domestic buyers, facilitating 15,000 meetings between the buyers and exhibitors.

By striving to restore the pace of growth of tourism that has slid since the outbreak of the global pandemic, the event by KTM Society would exhibit the various products of the state's vital tourism sector.

The summit is being attended by all members of the KTM Society,which is India's biggest organisation in the travel and tourism segment.

Addressing the delegates, the Governorexpressed the hope thatthe post-pandemic global consciousness would expect governments and communities torenew work tomeet the United Nations' 2030 Sustainable Development Goals.

''This is vital in tourism where the basic assets are nature andthetangible andintangible heritage of humanity.

'Green, clean and safe' should be the motto of all tourism activities,''he added at the function organised in adherence with Covid-19 protocols.

Kerala Chief Secretary V P Joy, who chaired the ceremony, said the state's tourism is on a revival path, involving right from grassroots workers to top-level functionaries.

He noted that the ongoing vaccination, which is to pick up in Kerala from March, would help the state get out of the pandemic to the benefit of its tourism.

''Once we are through with Covid-19, the industry will be back on the rails,'' Joy added.

Kerala Tourism Principal Secretary Rani George spoke how new campaigns were helping the state resume tourism after the outbreak of Covid-19.

Ayurveda can be an added attraction for the tourists arriving in the state, known for the ancient wellness system.

Listing a set of new heritage products, George specially invited tourists to visit the state's northern parts that have been given a fresh focus.

Kerala Tourism Director V R Krishna Teja said KTM 2021 gives deserving space to small and medium buyers, adding to the synergy of trade and tourism.

India Tourism Regional Director (Chennai) D Venkatesan said several destinations, despite the Covid-induced issues, have begun to clock footfalls.

''Kerala has done well in conserving nature and devising products while making strides in tourism,'' he noted.

KTM Society President Baby Mathew Somatheeram, welcoming the gathering, said the virtual mart would show the world that Kerala is successfully fighting out the novel coronavirus.

The event highlights the state's capability to bring in tourists amid a changed world order, he added.

KTM Society former president E M Najeeb reiterated the need to review the quarantine for domestic tourists.PTI LGK SS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Italy’s former PM Conte accepts task of trying to revive 5-Star Movement; UK earmarks a further $2.3 billion for its COVID vaccine push and more

U.S. authorizes J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, making it third available

U.S. administers 75.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Entertainment News Roundup: Billie Eilish film offers intimate look at teen music sensation; NFL denies report on media rights deal with Disney and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Amitabh Bachchan confirms undergoing eye surgery: Sight difficult, progress is slow

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Monday revealed he has undergone an eye surgery, two days after hinting about a medical condition on his official blog. The 78-year-old actor wrote on his blog that the recovery of the surgery is slow and quippe...

Fauci urges Americans to get any of the three COVID-19 vaccines available

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease official, said on Sunday he was encouraging Americans to accept any of the three available COVID-19 vaccines, including the newly approved Johnson Johnson shot. All three of them are reall...

Power consumption grows marginally by 0.88 pc in February

Indias power consumption grew 0.88 per cent in February at 104.73 billion units BU due to a slight rise in temperature in the month, official data showed.Power consumption in February 2020 was 103.81 BU, according to the power ministry data...

Pakistan: Awami National Party demands probe into murder of party leader

Pakistans Awami National Party ANP has condemned the murder of its Balochistan secretary information Asad Khan Achakzai and announced that it will observe three-day mourning to press the Imran Khan government for the arrest of the killers. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021