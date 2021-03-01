Simplify inter-state tariffs to promote domestic tourism: Ker Governor

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 1 (PTI):Kerala Travel Mart (KTM), billed as the country's biggest tourism meet, has got off to a start withstate GovernorArif Mohammed Khan inaugurating the event with a call tohighlight domestic tourismfor better collaborationamong states and greater understanding between people.

Khan, through video conferencing on Sunday, declared open the March 1-5 virtual summit that aims to revitalise the state's travel sector in the post-Covid scenario.

Advertisement

''Abetter industry-level coordination in hospitality and transportationand an inter-stateunderstandingto rationaliseand simplifytaxes and tariffswillhelp in leveraging the true potential of our domestic market in tourism,''he said.

Stressing the need toembrace the spirit of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India) by treatingdomestic tourismasthemainstay for the industry when global air travel is facingrestrictions, the Governor said,''Let tourism enable people of every part of India tounderstandand valueeach otherso that we strengthen our cultural unity as a nation.'' Khan complimented Kerala's tourism projects aimed at making it a ''complete and different destination with focus on cultural heritage.

''We need to re-configure our business strategyby emphasisingon safety and security soas tomeet the post- pandemicglobal demands and aspirations,'' he added.

This is the chief aim of the 11th KTM, with close to 500 international buyers and 650 domestic buyers, facilitating 15,000 meetings between the buyers and exhibitors.

By striving to restore the pace of growth of tourism that has slid since the outbreak of the global pandemic, the event by KTM Society would exhibit the various products of the state's vital tourism sector.

The summit is being attended by all members of the KTM Society,which is India's biggest organisation in the travel and tourism segment.

Addressing the delegates, the Governorexpressed the hope thatthe post-pandemic global consciousness would expect governments and communities torenew work tomeet the United Nations' 2030 Sustainable Development Goals.

''This is vital in tourism where the basic assets are nature andthetangible andintangible heritage of humanity.

'Green, clean and safe' should be the motto of all tourism activities,''he added at the function organised in adherence with Covid-19 protocols.

Kerala Chief Secretary V P Joy, who chaired the ceremony, said the state's tourism is on a revival path, involving right from grassroots workers to top-level functionaries.

He noted that the ongoing vaccination, which is to pick up in Kerala from March, would help the state get out of the pandemic to the benefit of its tourism.

''Once we are through with Covid-19, the industry will be back on the rails,'' Joy added.

Kerala Tourism Principal Secretary Rani George spoke how new campaigns were helping the state resume tourism after the outbreak of Covid-19.

Ayurveda can be an added attraction for the tourists arriving in the state, known for the ancient wellness system.

Listing a set of new heritage products, George specially invited tourists to visit the state's northern parts that have been given a fresh focus.

Kerala Tourism Director V R Krishna Teja said KTM 2021 gives deserving space to small and medium buyers, adding to the synergy of trade and tourism.

India Tourism Regional Director (Chennai) D Venkatesan said several destinations, despite the Covid-induced issues, have begun to clock footfalls.

''Kerala has done well in conserving nature and devising products while making strides in tourism,'' he noted.

KTM Society President Baby Mathew Somatheeram, welcoming the gathering, said the virtual mart would show the world that Kerala is successfully fighting out the novel coronavirus.

The event highlights the state's capability to bring in tourists amid a changed world order, he added.

KTM Society former president E M Najeeb reiterated the need to review the quarantine for domestic tourists.PTI LGK SS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)