Left Menu

Toyota Kirloskar Motor registers 36% growth in domestic sales in February 2021

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 01-03-2021 12:23 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 12:23 IST
Toyota Kirloskar Motor registers 36% growth in domestic sales in February 2021

Toyota Kirloskar Motor announced on Monday it sold a total of 14,075 units in February 2021, clocking a 36 per cent growth in domestic sales.

Bengaluru-headquartered TKM sold 10,352 units in the domestic market in February 2020, and 11,126 units in January 2021, a company statement said.

Senior Vice President at TKM, Naveen Soni said ''new launches like the new 'Fortuner' and 'Legender' introduced in January and the new 'Innova Crysta' launched in November 2020, have received a phenomenal response''.PTI RS SS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Italy’s former PM Conte accepts task of trying to revive 5-Star Movement; UK earmarks a further $2.3 billion for its COVID vaccine push and more

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

U.S. authorizes J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, making it third available

U.S. administers 75.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tokyo asks China to stop anal swab tests for COVID-19 on Japanese citizens

Tokyo has requested Beijing to stop taking anal swab tests for COVID-19 on Japanese citizens as the procedure causes psychological pain, a government spokesman said on Monday.Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said the government has no...

EXPLAINER: How a primary got Hong Kong activists in trouble

Hong Kong democracy supporters are being locked up in jail, charged with being a threat to national security.Their arrests come under a new security law imposed on the semi-autonomous Chinese territory by Beijing that has largely silenced d...

Districts urged to alert councils of increasing number of COVID-19 cases

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, has urged the countrys district municipalities to alert its local councils of the increasing number of COVID-19 infections that could lead to districts bein...

Hold Tokyo asks China to stop anal swab tests for COVID-19 on Japanese citizens

Tokyo has requested Beijing to stop taking anal swab tests for COVID-19 on Japanese citizens as the procedure causes psychological pain, a government spokesman said on Monday. Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said the government has n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021