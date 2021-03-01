Toyota Kirloskar Motor registers 36% growth in domestic sales in February 2021

Toyota Kirloskar Motor announced on Monday it sold a total of 14,075 units in February 2021, clocking a 36 per cent growth in domestic sales.

Bengaluru-headquartered TKM sold 10,352 units in the domestic market in February 2020, and 11,126 units in January 2021, a company statement said.

Senior Vice President at TKM, Naveen Soni said ''new launches like the new 'Fortuner' and 'Legender' introduced in January and the new 'Innova Crysta' launched in November 2020, have received a phenomenal response''.PTI RS SS PTI PTI

