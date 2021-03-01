Dineout's Great Indian Restaurant Festival offers Flat 50% Real Deals, this March

- Guaranteed flat 50% off at more than 10,000 restaurants, across 20 cities -Early access, 50% off on membership and assured cashback with Dineout Passport - Existing HDFC Bank Credit Card users get additional 15% off using Dineout Pay NEW DELHI, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The much-awaited 6th edition of Dineout Great Indian Restaurant Festival (GIRF), India's largest restaurant festival, is all set to be held from 26th February to 31st March, 2021 at 10,000 leading restaurants across 20 cities. During the festival, the brand will offer flat 50% off on restaurant bills at a host of leading restaurants including JW Marriott, Radisson, Mainland China, Punjab Grill, Oh Calcutta, The Irish House, The Great Kabab Factory, Mad Over Donuts, Pizza Hut, Burger King, Barbeque Nation, Cafe Delhi Heights and many more.

As the industry gets back to normalcy after a year of shutdown and loss of income, Dineout aims to bring back users to dine out again with GIRF and help elevate the restaurant industry back on its feet stronger. To spread the cheer among its users, Dineout has also launched a new brand campaign 'Dineout Par Dekho' that tells consumers about the real 50% off deals, which is unlike any other deals available in the market. The campaign is based on the simple insight of how Indians love to save and get value for their money, marrying it with their love for food and how it is enjoyed best when served hot and fresh.

To make their offering even more lucrative, Dineout has partnered with HDFC Bank, InterMiles and Kingfisher. From cashback on buying deals to offering an extra 15% off (over and above the 50% off) using existing HDFC Bank Credit Cards, users can get a massive 65% off on their bills. InterMiles users can earn 1 InterMile for every Rs. 40 spent via Dineout Pay.

Commenting on the latest edition of GIRF, Mr. Ankit Mehrotra, CEO & Co-founder - Dineout said, ''Our biggest issue was communicating to users that when we say 50% off we mean it. In the age of online sales where brands often use big % discounts and not mean them, customers lose trust. Dineout Par Dekho reduces that gap and further enables the trust in users with the end result being more footfall & business for restaurants. Moreover we saw a massive spike this Valentine's Day with 40% more users dining out as compared to last year. Which means 2021 is going to be a good year for all of us.'' ''This is our 4th edition in the row partnering with Dineout for their Great Indian Restaurant Festival. Dining out is an important category for us where our existing cardholders frequently use our services on a large scale. Our partnership with Dineout is like a glove that fits perfectly ensuring a growth for both the brands and making users the ultimate winners from this association,'' says, a spokesperson from HDFC Bank. Mr. Vikas Chandak, Senior VP & Head - Business & Strategic Partnerships, InterMiles, said, ''The 2021 edition of GIRF is our third consecutive year of an immensely successful association with Dineout, which over the years have helped us create a robust presence for InterMiles as a location agnostic Dining rewards currency. In the last few months we have also strengthened the Dine platform on the InterMiles App where our members can earn & redeem miles as well as leverage InterMiles as a currency to secure additional savings on dining bills at over 10,000 restaurants across India, over and above Dineout offers. We are encouraged by the revival of the F&B industry and hopeful that our differentiated value proposition will make InterMiles the most preferred Dining Rewards destination for our members on an everyday basis.'' Speaking on the association, Gurpreet Singh, Head, Marketing, United Breweries Ltd, said: ''We are delighted to have Kingfisher associated with Dineout's Great Indian Restaurant Festival and sponsor their beverage category. With unmatched deals on food and beverage, we look forward to keeping the good times flowing for our patrons. This is a perfect time to make the most of some great deals and enjoy the good times with limitless options.'' Dineout has a legacy of having organized 5 successful editions of GIRF since 2017. Last year, Dineout seated 5 million diners and generated 550Cr revenue for their restaurant partners. It also helped its participating restaurants garner higher revenue than the usual days. They are optimistic about this year's addition too with dining out being one of the prime forms of entertainment and being profitable for the restaurant industry. Check out Dineout's 'no conditions' brand film for GIRF 2021 here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YhunbvSPL5Y&feature=youtu.be About Dineout Dineout is India's largest dining out and restaurant tech solutions platform in B2C and with inresto in the B2B front, processing more than 100M diners and $900M worth of transactions for its partner restaurants across its network of 50,000 restaurants in 20 cities, providing a collective savings of more than $100M on restaurant bills annually. Founded in 2012 by Ankit Mehrotra, Nikhil Bakshi, Sahil Jain and Vivek Kapoor, Dineout is a pioneer in Contactless Dining with the easiest way to discover the best restaurants in the city, save time & hassle by booking a table in advance, get discounts, enjoy 1+1 privileges on Food, Drink & Buffets through Dineout Passport, as well as earn instant discounts on every restaurant bill payment via Dineout Pay. For more information, please visit - https://www.dineout.co.in/ Contact : manoj.kumar5@dineout.co.in Photo : https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1446335/GRIF_by_Dineout.jpg PWR PWR

