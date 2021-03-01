Left Menu

Power consumption grows marginally by 0.88 pc in February

It has grown at nearly 11 per cent in January.The rising peak power demand met indicates revival in economic activities, leading to higher commercial and industrial demand, which was affected due to the pandemic.The government had imposed a nationwide lockdown on March 25, 2020, to contain the spread of COVID-19.Power demand started declining from April as economic activities were disrupted due to the pandemic.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2021 12:28 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 12:28 IST
Power consumption grows marginally by 0.88 pc in February

India's power consumption grew 0.88 per cent in February at 104.73 billion units (BU) due to a slight rise in temperature in the month, official data showed.

Power consumption in February 2020 was 103.81 BU, according to the power ministry data.

However, the peak power demand met, which is the highest supply in a day, recorded a growth of 6.7 per cent at 188.15 GW in February 2021 compared to 176.38 GW in February 2020.

After a gap of six months, power consumption recorded a 4.5 per cent year-on-year growth in September and 11.6 per cent in October. In November 2020, the power consumption growth slowed to 3.12 per cent, mainly due to the early onset of winters. In December, power consumption grew by 4.5 per cent while it was 4.8 per cent in January 2021.

Experts said that the indication of early onset of summer this time with slightly hotter weather in February than normal in the month led to meagre growth in power consumption.

They are optimistic that with complete easing of lockdown in all parts of the country and with onset of summers, the power consumption would record a robust growth in coming months.

However, the peak power demand met is growing steadily. It has grown at nearly 11 per cent in January.

The rising peak power demand met indicates revival in economic activities, leading to higher commercial and industrial demand, which was affected due to the pandemic.

The government had imposed a nationwide lockdown on March 25, 2020, to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Power demand started declining from April as economic activities were disrupted due to the pandemic. It affected power demand for five months in a row from April to August 2020.

The demand recovered from September onwards. Peak power demand met grew at 1.7 per cent in September, 3.4 per cent in October, 3.5 per cent in November and 7.2 per cent in December.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Italy’s former PM Conte accepts task of trying to revive 5-Star Movement; UK earmarks a further $2.3 billion for its COVID vaccine push and more

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

U.S. authorizes J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, making it third available

U.S. administers 75.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tokyo asks China to stop anal swab tests for COVID-19 on Japanese citizens

Tokyo has requested Beijing to stop taking anal swab tests for COVID-19 on Japanese citizens as the procedure causes psychological pain, a government spokesman said on Monday.Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said the government has no...

EXPLAINER: How a primary got Hong Kong activists in trouble

Hong Kong democracy supporters are being locked up in jail, charged with being a threat to national security.Their arrests come under a new security law imposed on the semi-autonomous Chinese territory by Beijing that has largely silenced d...

Districts urged to alert councils of increasing number of COVID-19 cases

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, has urged the countrys district municipalities to alert its local councils of the increasing number of COVID-19 infections that could lead to districts bein...

Hold Tokyo asks China to stop anal swab tests for COVID-19 on Japanese citizens

Tokyo has requested Beijing to stop taking anal swab tests for COVID-19 on Japanese citizens as the procedure causes psychological pain, a government spokesman said on Monday. Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said the government has n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021