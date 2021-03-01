Left Menu

China shares bounce higher; investors shrug off factory growth slowdown

China shares ended higher on Monday, rebounding from their biggest weekly loss in a year as investors bought shares bruised by the sell-off, even as slower factory activity growth showed the fragility of China's economic recovery. ** The Shanghai Composite index ended up 1.21% at 3,551.40.

Reuters | Updated: 01-03-2021 13:09 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 13:09 IST
China shares bounce higher; investors shrug off factory growth slowdown

China shares ended higher on Monday, rebounding from their biggest weekly loss in a year as investors bought shares bruised by the sell-off, even as slower factory activity growth showed the fragility of China's economic recovery.

** The Shanghai Composite index ended up 1.21% at 3,551.40. It fell 5.06% last week, its biggest weekly percentage drop since February 2020. ** The blue-chip CSI300 index was up 1.54%, with the consumer staples sector up 1.49% and the healthcare sub-index up 1.32%. ** Analysts at UBS said downside risks to the market are "manageable" after last week's fall. ** "We expect market volatility to intensify in the short term. It could take investors some time to re-price domestic policy normalisation, a global economic recovery and rising global rates," they said in a note. ** China's factory activity expanded at the slowest pace in nine months in February as weak overseas demand and coronavirus flare-ups weighed on output, a business survey showed on Monday. ** Shares were supported by purchases from foreign investors. Flows through the northbound leg of Stock Connect topped 6.5 billion yuan ($1.01 billion), according to Refinitiv data. ** Growth in new home prices in China eased slightly in February as demand slowed over the Lunar New Year and some major cities clamped down further on speculative buying. ** The real estate index rose 0.98%, with analysts expecting home price growth to maintain a steady upward trend. ** The rare earth index jumped 6.64% after China's industry minister said on Monday that China's rare earths are underpriced due to vicious competition. ** The smaller Shenzhen index ended up 2.38% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 2.767%. ** At 0708 GMT, the yuan was quoted at 6.464 per U.S. dollar, 0.06% firmer than the previous close of 6.4681. ($1 = 6.4643 Chinese yuan)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Italy’s former PM Conte accepts task of trying to revive 5-Star Movement; UK earmarks a further $2.3 billion for its COVID vaccine push and more

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

U.S. authorizes J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, making it third available

U.S. administers 75.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tokyo asks China to stop anal swab tests for COVID-19 on Japanese citizens

Tokyo has requested Beijing to stop taking anal swab tests for COVID-19 on Japanese citizens as the procedure causes psychological pain, a government spokesman said on Monday.Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said the government has no...

EXPLAINER: How a primary got Hong Kong activists in trouble

Hong Kong democracy supporters are being locked up in jail, charged with being a threat to national security.Their arrests come under a new security law imposed on the semi-autonomous Chinese territory by Beijing that has largely silenced d...

Districts urged to alert councils of increasing number of COVID-19 cases

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, has urged the countrys district municipalities to alert its local councils of the increasing number of COVID-19 infections that could lead to districts bein...

Hold Tokyo asks China to stop anal swab tests for COVID-19 on Japanese citizens

Tokyo has requested Beijing to stop taking anal swab tests for COVID-19 on Japanese citizens as the procedure causes psychological pain, a government spokesman said on Monday. Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said the government has n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021