China shares bounce higher; investors shrug off factory growth slowdown
China shares ended higher on Monday, rebounding from their biggest weekly loss in a year as investors bought shares bruised by the sell-off, even as slower factory activity growth showed the fragility of China's economic recovery. ** The Shanghai Composite index ended up 1.21% at 3,551.40.Reuters | Updated: 01-03-2021 13:09 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 13:09 IST
China shares ended higher on Monday, rebounding from their biggest weekly loss in a year as investors bought shares bruised by the sell-off, even as slower factory activity growth showed the fragility of China's economic recovery.
** The Shanghai Composite index ended up 1.21% at 3,551.40. It fell 5.06% last week, its biggest weekly percentage drop since February 2020. ** The blue-chip CSI300 index was up 1.54%, with the consumer staples sector up 1.49% and the healthcare sub-index up 1.32%. ** Analysts at UBS said downside risks to the market are "manageable" after last week's fall. ** "We expect market volatility to intensify in the short term. It could take investors some time to re-price domestic policy normalisation, a global economic recovery and rising global rates," they said in a note. ** China's factory activity expanded at the slowest pace in nine months in February as weak overseas demand and coronavirus flare-ups weighed on output, a business survey showed on Monday. ** Shares were supported by purchases from foreign investors. Flows through the northbound leg of Stock Connect topped 6.5 billion yuan ($1.01 billion), according to Refinitiv data. ** Growth in new home prices in China eased slightly in February as demand slowed over the Lunar New Year and some major cities clamped down further on speculative buying. ** The real estate index rose 0.98%, with analysts expecting home price growth to maintain a steady upward trend. ** The rare earth index jumped 6.64% after China's industry minister said on Monday that China's rare earths are underpriced due to vicious competition. ** The smaller Shenzhen index ended up 2.38% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 2.767%. ** At 0708 GMT, the yuan was quoted at 6.464 per U.S. dollar, 0.06% firmer than the previous close of 6.4681. ($1 = 6.4643 Chinese yuan)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Shanghai
- China
- U.S.
- Shenzhen
- Lunar New Year
ALSO READ
China fires back at Washington after it raises concerns about WHO COVID report
White House cites 'deep concerns' about WHO COVID report, demands early data from China
China reports 7 new COVID-19 cases vs 8 a day earlier
China fires back at US allegations of lack of transparency
We want to know from govt when will there be status quo ante as on April 2020 along entire India-China border: Congress leader Antony.