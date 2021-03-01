Ganesh Natarajan-led 5F World invests an undisclosed amount in InnoServ; joins its advisory board

PUNE, India, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InnoServ Group, a fast-growing integrated digital acceleration firm, serving media, corporate and academia, today announced that it has received an undisclosed investment from Dr. Ganesh Natarajan led 5F World, a platform for Digital Start-ups, Skills, and Social Ventures in India. He also would be joining its advisory board which already has stalwarts like Gopalakrishnan Ramachandran. As part of its growth strategy, company aims to strengthen its capabilities across digital stack. The Company is strongly focused on building communities & media platforms in Academia (www.asmaindia.in) Healthcare (www.admh.in), HR - (www.TheDigitalHR.com), and Global Entrepreneurs, Sales & marketers community (www.smx.network ). InnoServ recently launched its operations in Dubai as InnoServ Marketing Management LLC.

Commenting on the development, Ramachandran Gopalakrishna, Chairman, Innoserv Group, said ''Over the last 8 years Innoserv has rapidly grown to emerge as among the leading digital consulting firms in India. Strengthening leadership and global expansion are the two key focus areas we the group looks to scale even further and expand into related areas. The investment from and the coming onboard of Dr. Ganesh Natarajan, a visionary business leader in the technology space, is a shot in the arm for the group. We look forward to his advice and guidance in our leap to the next phase of growth.'' On the investment and the new role, Dr. Ganesh Natarajan, Chairman, 5F World, said,'' InnoServ is an exciting new-age firm with significant value for SMBs, corporates, media houses and academic institutions. Look forward to playing a role as they aim for greater domestic and global success.'' Added, Rahul Jain, MD, InnoServ Group, ''The next stage of evolution of our firm needs guidance of leaders who have been there and done that on a global scale. It's a privilege that Dr. Ganesh Natarajan accepted to be on our advisory board and also make a strategic investment in us. His advice will also be valuable as we look at Series A growth capital to fuel our aggressive growth and global expansion plans.'' About InnoServ Group Founded in 2013, InnoServ Group (www.innoserv.group ) consists of InnoServ Digital, CoBuzz, and FMA Digital which specific focus on Automotive, Education, Healthcare & Real Estate verticals besides employer branding from a functional perspective. InnoServ Solutions, another arm of the group has an established presence in Corporate Training. Employing over 130 professionals, it has offices in Pune, Bangalore, Delhi and Dubai. As part of its digital growth strategy, the Company is strongly focused on building communities & media platforms in Academia (ASMA- www.asmaindia.in) Healthcare (ADMH- www.admh.in), HR (DigitalHR - www.TheDigitalHR.com ) and Global Entrepreneurs, Sales and marketers community (SMX Network - www.smx.network ).

