Celebrate International Women’s Day with Jewelegance

• From Gold Jadtar, Antique, Temple Jewellery to Bridal Long and Half Necklaces, Bangles, Tika, Kada, Pearl collection and more Jewelegance, an Online Jewellery Store of envy inducing Jewellery is celebrating International Women’s Day. The store is very much delighted to announce its offer on their Gold and Diamond Jewellery collections.

The store offers ₹ 399/- making charges per gram offer on Gold Jewellery and Diamond Jewellery in India. In Addition, Jewelegance is giving 0% interest on installment scheme and express delivery, along with freebies on every purchase. Women never require a reason to shop for Jewellery, yet the exciting offers by Jewelegance on this Women’s Day call for quick action.

Advertisement

Mark your calendars and scribble it on the back of your hand, the countdown for the Women’s Day special by Jewelegance is starting from 1st March to 8th March 2021. The store is giving a chance to its customers to appear on their Social Media as well.

International Women's Day is observed globally on 8th March, it is a time to celebrate the social, economical and political accomplishments of women around the world. Jewelegance is a proud women’s organization as 90% of the departments are managed by women. Giving a precious gift like Jewellery is one of the most beautiful ways to tell a woman that ''Yes, You are Special!'' At Jewelegance, consumers have always been guided from their first inquiry at the platform till the order reaches their doorsteps. Customer’s query got responded quickly. Either they ask to solve their queries on social media handles or reach them through customer care.

Along with the special offers, Jewelegance has mandatory KYC policies for the safety of their payers. This secures the logistics system which makes sure that your ordered Jewellery will reach you safely.

Jewelegance is a registered trademark and unit of Starck Corporation LLP. They have a wide range of Jewellery includes designs from Classic, Ethnic, bold and beautiful Pearl Diamonds, enduring Daily Wear Collection, intricate Casual Wear which would suit you the best.

Let these beautiful women's day Jewellery designs by Jewelegance make you and your personality shine bright, whether you're looking for Women's Day gift ideas for an inspiring woman or a woman who wants to pamper herself! PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)