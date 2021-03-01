AICC appoints 28 observers for poll-bound Bengal

AICC appoints 28 observers for poll-bound BengalPTI | Kolkata | Updated: 01-03-2021 14:10 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 13:26 IST
The All India Congress Committee (AICC) has appointed 28 observers for poll-bound West Bengal, a senior leader said on Monday.
Congress leaders from states like Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand have been appointed as observers for the eight-phase elections to the 294-member West Bengal assembly.
The AICC appointed four observers for Kolkata, dividing it into north, south, central, and Burrabazar districts, while there will be two observers each for the districts of North 24 Parganas and South 24 Parganas, he said.
All other districts will have one observer each, the leader added.
Assembly elections will be held in the state in eight phases between March 27 and April 29.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
