Left Menu

Detel plans to raise Rs 150 cr by this year-end to strengthen EV portfolio

Detel has been in Indian market since 2017 with its electronics goods and consumer gadgets.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2021 13:27 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 13:27 IST
Detel plans to raise Rs 150 cr by this year-end to strengthen EV portfolio

Homegrown brand Detel on Monday said it plans to raise Rs 150 crore by the end of this year to drive in new electric vehicles.

The Gurugram-based company, which has recently unveiled an electric moped, aims to invest the funds on developing new and innovative product lines for tier 2 and tier 3 markets at the most disruptive price without compromising on quality.

With the government's initiatives to make India self-reliant in the area of EV mobility, the company has taken a step ahead to support the government's Make in India campaign to further propel in the EV market with 100 per cent localised EV components, the company said in a statement.

To accelerate the vision of manufacturing EV units in India, the company will be investing in creating R&D facility for the brand and also to establish a manufacturing unit in Gurugram to offer the most economical and Indianised EVs in the market, it added.

''We have always strived to cater to Indian consumers with the most economical & Indianized product line. With the rising pollution concerns in the nation, the future of the EV industry looks promising as the need for environment-friendly and cost-effective personal mobility increases,'' Detel Founder Yogesh Bhatia said. Detel has been in Indian market since 2017 with its electronics goods and consumer gadgets. In January 2020, the company entered the EV industry with a vision to facilitate Indian customers with smart EV vehicles.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Italy’s former PM Conte accepts task of trying to revive 5-Star Movement; UK earmarks a further $2.3 billion for its COVID vaccine push and more

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

U.S. authorizes J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, making it third available

U.S. administers 75.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tokyo asks China to stop anal swab tests for COVID-19 on Japanese citizens

Tokyo has requested Beijing to stop taking anal swab tests for COVID-19 on Japanese citizens as the procedure causes psychological pain, a government spokesman said on Monday.Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said the government has no...

EXPLAINER: How a primary got Hong Kong activists in trouble

Hong Kong democracy supporters are being locked up in jail, charged with being a threat to national security.Their arrests come under a new security law imposed on the semi-autonomous Chinese territory by Beijing that has largely silenced d...

Districts urged to alert councils of increasing number of COVID-19 cases

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, has urged the countrys district municipalities to alert its local councils of the increasing number of COVID-19 infections that could lead to districts bein...

Hold Tokyo asks China to stop anal swab tests for COVID-19 on Japanese citizens

Tokyo has requested Beijing to stop taking anal swab tests for COVID-19 on Japanese citizens as the procedure causes psychological pain, a government spokesman said on Monday. Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said the government has n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021