RGCB certifies Aerolyz as 100% safe air sterilizer, even eliminating coronavirus genes

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 01-03-2021 13:53 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 13:53 IST
Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 1 (PTI): In a development that is path-breaking in the global fight against coronavirus, the state-run Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology (RGCB) here, has certified Aerolyz, the patented air sterilizer operating in visible light photo-catalytic technology, as a 100 per cent safe air treatment sterilisation technology for air- conditioned, closed environments.

The certificate, issued by the RGCB,the national autonomous Institute under the Department of Biotechnology, Government of India,states that the tests were ''performed using the single-pass method'' according to a modified ISO protocol.

To test the efficacy of the product, Influenza A, 2009 H1N1-Swine flu, Coronavirus E gene and Coronavirus S gene were fed to the inlet of the sterilizer and subsequent air samples of different time intervals were checked for the presence of the pathogen using RT-PCR,'' endorses RGCB.

''Tests were carried with more than 100 million virus count per milliliter in four-time intervals, in total 80 times and it is concluded that AEROLYZ ASR 600 air sterilizer is efficient enough to eradicate 100 %of Influenza A, 2009 H1N1-Swine flu, Coronavirus E gene, and Coronavirus S gene in a single pass through the equipment,'' the RGCB certification confirms.

The technology, instead of filtering and storing harmful germs, kills the entire micro-organisms in the air, thereby ensuring a germs-free, healthy environment in any closed, air conditioned ambiances like auditoriums, offices, hospitals, and business spaces, etc, a statement said here.

Aerolyz can be used as a mechanism that could make any closed environment like hospitals, auditoriums, workstations in IT firms, etc.- 100% germ-free, Aerolyz is a product of Panlys Biosecurity Solutions Ltd., an establishment registered with the Kerala Startup Mission of the Government of Kerala and produced from the factory in the industrial estate of the state industries department, Manvila, it said.

The Aerolyz is the result of collective research Syriac Joseph Palackal, a scientist in synthetic chemistry who developed various catalytic technologies that are protected by 64 US patents from reputed centres in USA and Germany and K C Sanjeev, an entrepreneur.

Chandrabhas Narayana, Director-RGCB handed over the certificate to state Health Minister, K K Shailaja at her chamber in the Government Secretariat the other day.

''Living in a Germ-Free and Odour-Free atmosphere, by converting the air around us safe and serene is the most envious situation that everybody wishes and our aim is to fulfill that dream,'' saidPalackal.

''Aerolyz by all means is an indigenous air sterilizer with technology developed by an Indian scientist and manufactured in the industrial plot owned by the department of industries of the Government of Kerala,'' said Sanjeev, the statement added.PTI LGK SS PTI PTI

