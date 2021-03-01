Left Menu

IIM Bangalore sees strong placement season

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 01-03-2021 14:03 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 14:03 IST
IIM Bangalore sees strong placement season

A total of 481 offers were made to the Post Graduate Programme in Management Class of 2019-21 at Indian Institute of Management Bangalore, with all 435 students being successfully placed.

Consulting and Product Management domains lead recruitment, according to an IIMB statement on Monday.

Chairperson, Career Development Services, IIMB, Professor U Dinesh Kumar, said: ''They have been recruited by reputed companies despite COVID-19 disruptions.'' Consulting companies made 165offers, with Accenture leading with 45, followed by Bain & Company with24.

Top recruiters included McKinsey & Company (18) and the Boston Consulting Group (13).

Prominent recruiters in the information technology and IT product management domain, who made78offers, included Microsoft (12).

Sixty-seven offers were made in the Finance domain.

Among the banks, Goldman Sachs made the maximum of 22 offers.

Leadership tracks and general management positions saw 47 offers made by conglomerates, startups, and other firms, with theRPG Groupleading with10offers.

Students opting for Sales and Marketing roles received 50 offers and were recruited by major firms led by Dr Reddys Laboratories (five) andProcter & Gamble (five).

Student Placement Representative, Harshit Verma said:''Strategy Consulting and Product Management continue to be the most sought-after roles, followed by Finance.'' Manager, Career Development Services, IIMB, Tapas Ranjan Pati, said companies from overseas locations like Amsterdam, Dubai and Singapore made offers across consulting, finance, international trading, and business strategy.PTI RS SS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Italy’s former PM Conte accepts task of trying to revive 5-Star Movement; UK earmarks a further $2.3 billion for its COVID vaccine push and more

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

U.S. authorizes J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, making it third available

U.S. administers 75.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

TVS Motor Company Sales in February 2021 Grow by 18%

Hosur, Tamil Nadu, India NewsVoir TVS Motor Company sales grew by 18 registering 297,747 units in February 2021 as against 253,261 units in the month of February 2020. Two-Wheeler Total two-wheeler sales grew by 21 recording 284,581 units i...

Vice President Naidu takes first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Chennai

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday took his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at the Government Medical College in Chennai and appealed to all those eligible to get themselves vaccinated.He will be administered the booster dose after 28...

Public service must be staffed by skilled, selfless servants: President

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the public service must be staffed by men and women who are professional, skilled, selfless and honest.They must be committed to upholding the values of the Constitution, faithfully serve no other cause than t...

Punjab CM says Prashant Kishor has joined him as principal advisor

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh Monday said poll-strategist Prashant Kishor has joined him as his principal advisor.Happy to share that PrashantKishor has joined me as my Principal Advisor. Look forward to working together for the bet...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021