Left Menu

STL wins $100 million deals in Middle East and Africa, reaches highest-ever order book

Leading integrator of data networks Sterlite Technologies Ltd (STL) on Monday announced major new deals and extensions worth 100 million dollars (about Rs 723 crore) to current engagement with leading telecom operators in the Middle East and Africa region, taking its order book to a record high of Rs 11,300 crore.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 01-03-2021 14:09 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 14:09 IST
STL wins $100 million deals in Middle East and Africa, reaches highest-ever order book
The company has operating facilities in India, China, Brazil and Italy.. Image Credit: ANI

Leading integrator of data networks Sterlite Technologies Ltd (STL) on Monday announced major new deals and extensions worth 100 million dollars (about Rs 723 crore) to current engagement with leading telecom operators in the Middle East and Africa region, taking its order book to a record high of Rs 11,300 crore. These contracts range from optical connectivity solutions to network solutions. One large-scale deal is with a leading telco in the United Arab Emirates to advance its 5G, 4G and FTTx network infrastructure through STL's opticonn solutions, including onshore logistics and warehousing.

Another multi-million dollar digital transformation partnership has been formed with the leading telecommunications group in North Africa which will deploy STL's digital billing solutions to seven million subscribers across the region. The company has been focussing on building future-ready digital networks in the region. Since mid-2020, tier-one telcos are investing heavily in building digital networks. STL has expanded its presence in the region with fully 5G-ready opticonn and software solutions.

STL said its end-to-end solutions enable customers to build 5G hyper-scale networks at a fast pace with lower long-term total cost of ownership. "We are proud to be a part of the progress of the Middle East and Africa," said Sandeep Girotra, Global Sales Head. "With our deep technology expertise and growing talent base, we will continue to deliver on the full potential of digital networks, providing enhanced experiences to consumers and businesses alike."

The company has manufacturing facilities in India, Italy, China and Brazil along with two software development centre's across India and one data centre design facility in the United Kingdom. At 2 pm, STL's stock was trading 4.35 per cent higher on BSE Ltd at Rs 216.60 per unit. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Italy’s former PM Conte accepts task of trying to revive 5-Star Movement; UK earmarks a further $2.3 billion for its COVID vaccine push and more

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

U.S. authorizes J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, making it third available

U.S. administers 75.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

TVS Motor Company Sales in February 2021 Grow by 18%

Hosur, Tamil Nadu, India NewsVoir TVS Motor Company sales grew by 18 registering 297,747 units in February 2021 as against 253,261 units in the month of February 2020. Two-Wheeler Total two-wheeler sales grew by 21 recording 284,581 units i...

Vice President Naidu takes first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Chennai

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday took his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at the Government Medical College in Chennai and appealed to all those eligible to get themselves vaccinated.He will be administered the booster dose after 28...

Public service must be staffed by skilled, selfless servants: President

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the public service must be staffed by men and women who are professional, skilled, selfless and honest.They must be committed to upholding the values of the Constitution, faithfully serve no other cause than t...

Punjab CM says Prashant Kishor has joined him as principal advisor

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh Monday said poll-strategist Prashant Kishor has joined him as his principal advisor.Happy to share that PrashantKishor has joined me as my Principal Advisor. Look forward to working together for the bet...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021