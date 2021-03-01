TVS Motor sales up 18 pc in February

TVS Motor Company on Monday reported an increase of 18 percent in total sales in February at 2,97,747 units.

The company, which primarily makes two-wheelers and three-wheelers, had sold 2,53,261 units in February 2020, TVS Motor Company said in a statement.

Total two-wheeler sales during the month under review stood at 2,84,581units, as against 2,35,891 units in February 2020, up 21 percent.

Domestic two-wheeler sales stood at 1,95,145 units last month, as compared to 1,69,684 units in February 2020, up 15 percent, it added.

Total exports increased 23 percent to 1,01,789 units last month, as compared to 82,877 units in February last year.

