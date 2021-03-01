Left Menu

TVS Motor sales up 18 pc in February

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2021 14:21 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 14:10 IST
TVS Motor sales up 18 pc in February

TVS Motor Company on Monday reported an increase of 18 percent in total sales in February at 2,97,747 units.

The company, which primarily makes two-wheelers and three-wheelers, had sold 2,53,261 units in February 2020, TVS Motor Company said in a statement.

Total two-wheeler sales during the month under review stood at 2,84,581units, as against 2,35,891 units in February 2020, up 21 percent.

Domestic two-wheeler sales stood at 1,95,145 units last month, as compared to 1,69,684 units in February 2020, up 15 percent, it added.

Total exports increased 23 percent to 1,01,789 units last month, as compared to 82,877 units in February last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Italy’s former PM Conte accepts task of trying to revive 5-Star Movement; UK earmarks a further $2.3 billion for its COVID vaccine push and more

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

U.S. authorizes J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, making it third available

U.S. administers 75.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

TVS Motor Company Sales in February 2021 Grow by 18%

Hosur, Tamil Nadu, India NewsVoir TVS Motor Company sales grew by 18 registering 297,747 units in February 2021 as against 253,261 units in the month of February 2020. Two-Wheeler Total two-wheeler sales grew by 21 recording 284,581 units i...

Vice President Naidu takes first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Chennai

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday took his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at the Government Medical College in Chennai and appealed to all those eligible to get themselves vaccinated.He will be administered the booster dose after 28...

Public service must be staffed by skilled, selfless servants: President

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the public service must be staffed by men and women who are professional, skilled, selfless and honest.They must be committed to upholding the values of the Constitution, faithfully serve no other cause than t...

Punjab CM says Prashant Kishor has joined him as principal advisor

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh Monday said poll-strategist Prashant Kishor has joined him as his principal advisor.Happy to share that PrashantKishor has joined me as my Principal Advisor. Look forward to working together for the bet...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021