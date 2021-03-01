11th Edition of the GAPIO - Global Indian Physicians Congress held on 27th - 28th February 2021

New Delhi [India], March 1 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The Global Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (GAPIO), a non-profit organization, and leading association for the Indian medical diaspora organised its annual Global Indian Physicians Congress on February 27-28, 2021. The Congress is an important event in the medical calendar where the exchange of knowledge from subject specialists from across the world takes place. This year's virtual conference provided an international forum to delegates to share their knowledge and exchange ideas on clinical skill development, solutions to contemporary health issues and modernizing the approach to delivering healthcare.

Dr Harsh Vardhan, the Health Minister, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare was Chief Guest. This was the 11th edition of the Congress. More than 5000 participants from USA, UK, Australia, Canada, Middle East, Africa, UAE, India and other countries participated in the Congress, making it one of the largest such events in the world.

Advertisement

Founded by Padma Vibhushan, Dr Prathap C Reddy, Chairman of Apollo Hospitals Group and Founder President of GAPIO along with Dr Sanku Rao - Past President of AAPI, USA and Dr Ramesh Mehta - President of BAPIO, UK, the aim of GAPIO is to bring together 1.4 million physicians of Indian origin in the world on one professional platform. GAPIO currently has a presence in 53 countries. Dr Anupam Sibal is the current President of GAPIO. "COVID-19 has once again shown the important role played by physicians of Indian origin in handling global health crises. The valuable lessons learnt from these clinical leaders will form part of the deliberations. The need for innovation and cross-systemic learning is more important than ever before. Apart from the COVID-19 pandemic, India and the world at large are facing an epidemic of non-communicable diseases - NCDs like diabetes, heart disease and cancer. We seek the involvement of everyone to overcome this biggest challenge to mankind posed by COVID-19 and NCDs," said Dr Prathap C Reddy, Founder President of GAPIO and Chairman Apollo Hospitals Group.

The Congress' organizers had planned a structured scientific program. Renowned speakers from across the globe covered more than 35 topics under Cardiac Sciences, Neurosciences, Oncology, Endocrinology, Pediatrics, Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Nephrology and Robotics in addition to a non-clinical session on Leadership Mantras, Integrative Medicine, Artificial Intelligence / Machine Learning and Challenges Faced by Women. GAPIO awards were also presented to distinguished and young clinicians during the inaugural ceremony. "The Indian diaspora has a wealth of talent. Experts based in more than 50 countries can contribute to enhancing the healthcare delivery in India as no matter where they work, they want to give back to their motherland. The present challenge posed by COVID-19 and the persistent threat of NCD's need a concerted global approach. We hope to evolve a consensus on the contemporary health challenges through this Congress," said Dr Anupam Sibal, President of GAPIO and Group Medical Director at Apollo Hospitals, Senior Consultant Pediatric Gastroenterologist and Hepatologist.

"Research and innovation can improve the delivery of quality healthcare in India to the last mile. As the country braces to overcome its myriad health challenges, this Congress will help identify methodologies most suitable to skill and scale the healthcare workforce in the country," said Dr Nandakumar Jairam, Vice President of GAPIO and CEO cum Chairman of Columbia Asia Group of Hospitals, highlighting the Congress' relevance for Indian healthcare. Dr Sudhir Parikh, Secretary-General of GAPIO and Chairman and Publisher of Parikh World Wide Media and ITV Gold 24x7 TV Channel in USA, said, "Global health challenges need global solutions, and we believe through GAPIO we will evolve constructive and tangible ways of ensuring that healthcare is affordable and accessible to all citizens."

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)