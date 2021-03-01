Hong Kong shares up on stabilising bond market, U.S. stimulus hopes

Left Menu

Hong Kong shares rose on Monday, rebounding from the previous week's slump, as a semblance of calm in bond markets and optimism over progress in the U.S. stimulus package helped global equities to rally.

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 01-03-2021 14:17 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 14:15 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Hong Kong shares rose on Monday, rebounding from the previous week's slump, as a semblance of calm in bond markets and optimism over progress in the U.S. stimulus package helped global equities to rally.

At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up 472.36 points, or 1.63%, at 29,452.57. It had dropped 3.64% on Friday. ** The Hang Seng China Enterprises index rose 1.84% to 11,453.68.

The Hang Seng was supported by a 4.48% gain in the IT sector, on the back of a 5.21% gain by index heavyweight Tencent Holdings Ltd and a 7.88% jump by Meituan.

Risk sentiment globally received a boost on Monday after the U.S. House of Representatives passed President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package early Saturday.

Economists at Citi nevertheless raised their 12-month target for the Hang Seng to 32,000.

"A greater mix of PRC private entities (up from 4% in 2010 to 35% in 2020) and a smaller weighting of PRC SOEs (down from 53% to 28% in the period) should translate to greater efficiency and mitigated corporate governance risk. We prefer H-shares to A-shares for more upside," they said.

China's factory activity expanded at the slowest pace in nine months in February as weak overseas demand and coronavirus flare-ups weighed on output, a business survey showed.

China's main Shanghai Composite index closed up 1.21% at 3,551.40, while the blue-chip CSI300 index ended up 1.54%.

Some analysts expect to see continued volatility in China's domestic markets as investors reprice policy normalization. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 1.34%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed up 2.41%.

The yuan was quoted at 6.4645 per U.S. dollar at 08:10 GMT, 0.06% firmer than the previous close of 6.4681.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

