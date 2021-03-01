Left Menu

SBI reduces home loan rates to 6.70 pc

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-03-2021 15:10 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 14:58 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The country's largest lender State Bank of India on Monday said it has reduced interest rates on home loans by up to 10 basis points (bps) and is offering loans starting from a 6.70 percent rate.

The new rates are based on the loan amount and CIBIL score of the borrower, and are available till March 31, 2021, according to a statement.

The bank said the home loan interest rates will start from 6.70 percent for loans up to Rs 75 lakh and 6.75 percent for loans in the range of Rs 75 lakh-Rs 5 crores.

The bank's Deputy Managing Director (Retail Business) Saloni Narayan said, ''We want to take advantage of the festive season, especially Holi. This being the last month of the year, we are looking at a good number.'' The lender is also giving a 100 percent waiver on processing fees.

Customers can also apply for home loans using the Yono app to get an additional interest concession of 5 bps, the bank said.

It is also offering a special 5 bps concession to woman borrowers on the eve of International Women's Day.

Narayan said the bank does not see many challenges in terms of repayments in the home loan segment.

''We are mindful of whatever stresses are there and we are reaching out to the customers.

''We are taking several steps within and outside the bank and also giving options to borrowers on how they can repay the loans. We are monitoring closely and, as of now, I don't see much of a challenge,'' she said.

The lender's gross non-performing assets in the home loan segment are 0.67-0.68 percent, its Chairman Dinesh Khara had said last month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

