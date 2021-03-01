Left Menu

Colliers unveils new visual identity

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 01-03-2021 15:07 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 15:07 IST
Colliers unveils new visual identity

Colliers launches brand refresh built to own the blue for years to come BENGALURU, India, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Colliers (NASDAQ: CIGI) (TSX: CIGI) announced today the launch of a new visual identity as part of its global brand strategy. Designed for today's evolving digital era, the refresh is a natural evolution of the iconic Colliers brand.

''Colliers in India has grown from strength to strength in the past year. Our industry leading talent, enterprising services portfolio and growth across sectors is a testament of our brand story. The changes introduced to our iconic brand reinforces our commitment to lead the industry into the future to maximize the potential of property for our clients and people,'' said Sankey Prasad, FRICS, Chairman & Managing Director (India), Colliers.

With the long-standing tagline 'accelerating success' at the forefront of Colliers business decisions, the rebranding builds upon Colliers' culture that prides itself on acting with agility, championing new ways to make quick and informed decisions, thinking differently, and bringing passion to work.

Key changes to the visual identity as part of the refresh include: • Updated logo design - The most critical and recognizable element of the Colliers brand. The word ''international'' has been removed to give more prominence for the Colliers wordmark within the box, allowing for greater legibility especially for digital and small formats.

Colliers gets bluer - The colour palette is updated to be bold, saturated and feature energetic shades that align with the company's passionate and enterprising culture. The colours also work well in digital settings which cater to vibrant colours.

• New typography - The new typography communicates a clean, approachable and confident brand.

• Energized and modern design elements - The refresh brings a suite of new design elements, including more prominent use of the Colliers tagline (''accelerating success''), new blocks and keyline design treatments and an updated library of photography and imagery.

Switching to the new visual identity online will be Colliers' top priority.

About Colliers Colliers (NASDAQ: CIGI) (TSX: CIGI) is a leading diversified professional services and investment management company. With operations in 67 countries, our more than 15,000 enterprising professionals work collaboratively to provide expert advice to real estate occupiers, owners and investors. For more than 25 years, our experienced leadership with significant insider ownership has delivered compound annual investment returns of almost 20% for shareholders. With annualized revenues of $3.0 billion ($3.3 billion including affiliates) and $40 billion of assets under management, we maximize the potential of property and accelerate the success of our clients and our people.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Italy’s former PM Conte accepts task of trying to revive 5-Star Movement; UK earmarks a further $2.3 billion for its COVID vaccine push and more

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

U.S. authorizes J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, making it third available

U.S. administers 75.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sonalika Tractors' sales jump 22.5 pc to 11,821 units in Feb

Sonalika Tractors on Monday reported a 22.50 per cent jump in tractor sales to 11,821 units for February.The company had sold 9,650 tractors in February 2020, Sonalika Tractors said in a statement.Its total domestic sales grew 35.5 per cent...

TVS Motor Company Sales in February 2021 Grow by 18%

Hosur, Tamil Nadu, India NewsVoir TVS Motor Company sales grew by 18 registering 297,747 units in February 2021 as against 253,261 units in the month of February 2020. Two-Wheeler Total two-wheeler sales grew by 21 recording 284,581 units i...

Vice President Naidu takes first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Chennai

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday took his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at the Government Medical College in Chennai and appealed to all those eligible to get themselves vaccinated.He will be administered the booster dose after 28...

Public service must be staffed by skilled, selfless servants: President

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the public service must be staffed by men and women who are professional, skilled, selfless and honest.They must be committed to upholding the values of the Constitution, faithfully serve no other cause than t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021