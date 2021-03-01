Left Menu

Spectrum auctions underway; radiowaves valued at Rs 3.92 lakh crore up for bidding

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2021 15:42 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 15:25 IST
Spectrum auctions underway; radiowaves valued at Rs 3.92 lakh crore up for bidding
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Spectrum auction in India began on Monday, with 2,251.25 megahertz (MHz) radiowaves valued at Rs 3.92 lakh crore up for bidding.

The auction entailing seven frequency bands for mobile services — 700 MHz, 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2300 MHz, and 2500 MHz bands — is currently underway, industry sources said.

The current auction does not include frequencies in 3,300-3,600 Mhz bands that were identified for 5G services, which will happen later.

Successful bidders can pay the entire bid amount in one go (upfront), or exercise an option to pay a certain amount (25 percent for spectrum won in 700 MHz, 800 MHz, 900 MHz bands or 50 percent for spectrum won in 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2300 MHz, 2500 MHz bands) upfront with the remaining amount in a maximum up to 16 EMIs, after a moratorium of two years.

Spectrum will be offered an assignment for a validity period of 20 years. Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea had submitted a total earnest money deposit (EMD) of Rs 13,475 crore for the spectrum auctions.

India's largest telecom company Reliance Jio with a net worth of Rs 1.79 lakh crore had submitted an EMD of Rs 10,000 crore for the auctions, the highest among the three private telcos. Market watchers had said that Jio's EMD amount indicated its healthy appetite for spectrum in the auctions, particularly on the back of its swelling subscriber base.

Bharti Airtel with a net worth of Rs 71,303 crore has submitted an EMD of Rs 3,000 crore and a Vodafone Idea with a negative net worth of Rs 43,474 crore has submitted EMD of Rs 475 crore.

Analysts expect the auctions this time to be a low-key affair, and see bids in the range of Rs 30,000 crore-Rs 50,000 crores for the radiowaves valued at around Rs 3.92 lakh crore at base price.

Some experts believe that spectrum auction in India has turned into a buyer's market and may see ''minimal competition'' with operators going after airwaves that yield the best value for money instead of focusing on renewing all expiring spectrum.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Italy’s former PM Conte accepts task of trying to revive 5-Star Movement; UK earmarks a further $2.3 billion for its COVID vaccine push and more

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

U.S. authorizes J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, making it third available

U.S. administers 75.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Above normal summer temperatures likely across country except South, central India: IMD

Day temperatures are likely to be above normal in north, northeast, parts of east and west India, the India Meteorological Department said Monday in its summer forecast for March to May. However, it has forecast a likelihood of below normal...

Seat-sharing talks with AIADMK not 'dragging': TN BJP chief

The BJP in Tamil Nadu on Monday asserted seat-sharing talks with lead alliance partner AIADMK for the April 6 assembly elections were not dragging and their aim was to ensure the victory of the combine.State BJP President L Murugan refused ...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now EU audits Indian vaccine makerEuropes drug regulator is auditing the manufacturing site of the Serum Institute of India SII, a source with knowledge of the matter said, a necessary...

Sonalika Tractors' sales jump 22.5 pc to 11,821 units in Feb

Sonalika Tractors on Monday reported a 22.50 per cent jump in tractor sales to 11,821 units for February.The company had sold 9,650 tractors in February 2020, Sonalika Tractors said in a statement.Its total domestic sales grew 35.5 per cent...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021