Bank of India recruits 23 sports persons

State-owned Bank of India (BOI) on Monday said it has recruited 23 sports persons for clerical and officer grade posts at the bank.

The lender had invited job applications from various sports disciplines such as archery, athletics, boxing, gymnastics, wrestling, swimming, weight lifting and table tennis.

Advertisement

The candidates were chosen from categories, including Olympics, World Championships, World Cups, Asian Championships, Youth Olympic championships and police, among others, a bank release said. “We received around 3,000 applications in total out of which 2,500 were for clerical posts and 500 for officer posts. After the final selection process was completed, 11 were selected for officer grade while 12 were selected for clerical grade,” its General Manager (HR) A K Pathak said.

Candidates were selected under the supervision by a panel of experts from all sports disciplines including Ankit Sharma and Abraham Joseph (athletics), Sandeep Gupta (table tennis- Dronacharya Awardee), Abhishek Verma (archery- Arjuna Awardee), Akhil Kumar (boxing- Arjuna Awardee), Hansa Sharma (weight lifting) amongst others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)