Biocon Biologics promotes Shreehas Tambe as Deputy CEO

Biocon Biologics said on Monday that Shreehas Tambe has been promoted to the position of Deputy Chief Executive Officer.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 01-03-2021 15:40 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 15:40 IST
Tambe has been a key member of the company's executive leadership. Image Credit: ANI

Biocon Biologics said on Monday that Shreehas Tambe has been promoted to the position of Deputy Chief Executive Officer. Tambe joined the company in 1997 and has since then taken on positions of increasing responsibility. Before becoming the Deputy CEO, he was the Chief Operating Officer and a key member of the executive leadership.

Tambe has over 20 years of leadership experience in operational and strategic roles, and has led large and diverse teams at R&D, manufacturing and projects & engineering during his tenure. He holds a Master's degree in bioprocess technology from the University of Mumbai. Tambe also studied pharmaceutical sciences and technology at the University of Pune.

Biocon Biologics, a subsidiary of Biocon Ltd, leverages cutting-edge science, innovative tech platforms and advanced research & development capabilities to lower treatment costs while improving healthcare outcomes. It has a platform of 28 biosimilar molecules across diabetes, oncology, immunology, dermatology, ophthalmology, neurology, rheumatology and inflammatory diseases. (ANI)

