Biocon Biologics elevates Shreehas Tambe as deputy chief executive officer

Updated: 01-03-2021 15:45 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 15:45 IST
Biocon Biologics on Monday said it has elevated Shreehas Tambe to the position of deputy chief executive officer with immediate effect.

Prior to being appointed as deputy chief executive officer, Tambe was the chief operating officer and a key member of the executive leadership team at the company.

''I am delighted to welcome Shreehas Tambe in his new role as the Deputy CEO of Biocon Biologics. During his more than two decade-long career with Biocon, Shreehas has exhibited strong leadership in his diverse roles at R&D, manufacturing and projects & engineering,'' Biocon Biologics Executive Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw said in a statement.

