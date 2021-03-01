OSWAL GROUP DIVERSIFIES INTO THE DIRECT SELLING INDUSTRY AND ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF THEIR NEW VENTURE WESAFE INDIA

LAUNCHES EXCLUSIVE BRANDS AND PRODUCTS UNDER VARIOUS CATEGORIES - LIFESTYLE, HEALTH & WELLNESS CARE, PERSONAL & ESSENTIAL CARE AND HOME CARE WESAFE INDIA IS THE PROUD OWNER OF PUNJAB LIONS TEAM IN THE INDIAN PRO MUSIC LEAGUE (IPML) The Oswal Group has announced its diversification into the Direct Selling Industry with the launch of brand WeSafe India.

Spearheading this new initiative is, Ms Rakhi Oswal, Director WeSafe India Lifestyle Pvt. Ltd. (Oswal Group). Speaking about this latest initiative, she said: ``WeSafe India will act as a catalyst of change by increasing Consumer Awareness, Greater Health consciousness, and providing Self-employment Opportunity to the World. WeSafe India promises to contribute to the ﬁeld of Health, Nutrition, Wellness and Fitness ensuring good quality of life and lifestyle with an Empowering Self-Employment Opportunity Utilizing Our Digital Direct Selling platform. The mantra of the company is to Empower People with a unique business opportunity that gives them financial freedom powered with high quality exclusive brands and products coupled with ethical and sustainable best practices.’’ WeSafe India launches exclusive brands and products under various categories like Lifestyle, Health and Wellness Care, Personal and Essential Care and Home Care.

WE SAFE INDIA IS THE PROUD OWNER OF PUNJAB LIONS TEAM IN INDIAN PRO MUSIC LEAGUE (IPML): WeSafe India has announced their proud ownership of the Punjab Lions Team in the Indian Pro Music League (IPML) show airing on Zee TV & Zee 5, Every Sat-Sun, 8:00 pm. Bollywood Super Star Salman Khan is the IPML Show mascot. WeSafe India Punjab Lions Team has Bollywood Celebrity Singer, Mika Singh as the Captain, Asees Kaur as Co-Captain, Rupali Jagga and Rising Star Shehnaaz Akhtar from Ludhiana. WeSafe India Punjab Lions is one of the six IPML teams and IPML is supported & Lead by Top Bollywood Stars & Cricket celebrity.

EXCLUSIVE BRANDS OF WESAFE INDIA EDRIO BRAND (LIFESTYLE PRODUCTS): Edrio originated from a deep desire to provide High Quality Smart and Premium Fashion Wear. It is a Lifestyle Brand which represents Emotions, Creativity and 70 years of Textile Legacy of Oswal Group. Edrio is designed to deliver Ultimate Comfort and Personalized Fresh looks to customers, while creating contemporary styles in Casual and Athleisure wear to be adapted effortlessly in life. Our Mission is to consistently excel while delivering Customer Delight. Products include various styles T-shirts for men, women and children, trousers and track pants for women and girls.

HEALTH AND WELLNESS CARE – NUTRASAFE: The most trusted product when it comes to nutrition, NutraSafe products promise to deliver preventive care and safety towards the way of life. The basic aim is to enhance well-being and concentrate on a healthy lifestyle and promise a high quality life with high quality products. 100 % Vegetarian Premium Range of Ayurveda/ Nutraceutical/ Health & Wellness Products with safety and goodness enriched commitment enables our mission to build loyalty, trust and genuine soulful connection with our customers. Products under NutraSafe are: Superwomen Elixir, Diabetic Health Plus, Skin Health Plus, Supermen Health Plus, Liver Health plus, Digestive Elixir, Brain Boost Elixir, Kidney Health Plus, Happy Heart Health Plus, Bone & Joint Health Plus, Immunity Plus, Daily Super food, Super Kids, Hi Fiber, L-Arginine Powder, Herbal Protein, All-in-One Meal The Word ‘Safe’ ensures our motive to enhance the trust among customers and ‘Roots’ are presenting the Nature & Purity of our products. Prepared with the most natural, hygienic and human friendly ingredients. SafeRoots is determined in providing authentic and healthy products which mark its legacy of refined quality in personal care. We bring you the most hearty and value oriented product range to avoid any adverse effect on health. SafeRoots is positioned with the most reliable Personal Care Products range where we utilise our strategic positioning to sustain a strong brand image in the industry.

PERSONAL AND ESSENTIAL CARE: SAFEROOTS: Under Saferoots brand, products include Germ Protection Hand Wash, Charcoal Germ Protection Shampoo, Charcoal Germ Protection Conditioner, Ayurvedic Hair Oil, Germ Protection Charcoal Face Wash.

HOME CARE: BRAND Dr. PERFECTT is a one-stop brand for all home care solutions with a growing family of products. Dr. word in the Brand is set to Gain Trust, Authority, Confidence among customers in the home care space. Our brand voice is directed towards our target audience with true brand values and a strong persona. Committed to the principles of hygiene, safety & premium quality at fair prices, Dr. Perfectt provides extensive Home Care Products to ensure cleanliness, hygiene, safe environment in your surroundings with our genuine & care giving products. Products under Home Care Include Toilet Bowl Cleaner, Floor Cleaner, Dish Washing Liquid, Liquid Laundry Detergent, Multi Surface Cleaner, Fruit & Vegetable Wash.

FACE MASKS: Anti-Viral Anti-Bacterial Face Masks for Women and Men PWR PWR

