TVS Motor Company Sales in February 2021 Grow by 18%

Hosur, Tamil Nadu, India (NewsVoir) TVS Motor Company sales grew by 18% registering 297,747 units in February 2021 as against 253,261 units in the month of February 2020. Two-Wheeler Total two-wheeler sales grew by 21% recording 284,581 units in February 2021 as against 235,891 units in February 2020. Domestic two-wheeler sales grew by 15% registering 195,145 units in February 2021 as against 169,684 units in February 2020.

Motorcycle grew by 16% recording 137,259 units in February 2021 as against 118,514 units in February 2020. Scooter sales of the Company grew by 56% registering 95,525 units in February 2021 as against 60,633 units in February 2020. Exports The Company's total exports grew by 23% registering 101,789 units in the month of February 2021 as against 82,877 units in February 2020. Two-wheeler exports registered a growth of 35% with 89,436 units in February 2021 as against 66,207 units in February 2020. The demand in the export market continues to be robust, but scarcity in container availability is affecting overall export volumes. Three-Wheeler of the Company registered sales of 13,166 units in February 2021 as against 17,370 units in February 2020. About TVS Motor Company We are a reputed two and three-wheeler manufacturer and the flagship company of the USD 8.5 billion TVS Group. We believe in Championing Progress through Mobility. Rooted in our 100-year legacy of Trust, Value, Passion for Customers, and Exactness, we take pride in making internationally aspirational products of the highest quality through innovative and sustainable processes. We endeavor to deliver the most superior customer experience at all our touch points across 60 countries. We are the only two-wheeler company to have received the prestigious Deming Prize. Our products lead in their respective categories in the JD Power IQS and APEAL surveys for the past five years. We have been ranked No. 1 Company in the JD Power Customer Service Satisfaction Survey for consecutive four years.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)