Benchmark German government bond yields dropped for a second consecutive session on Monday as investor sentiment improved after reflationary bets led bond markets to their biggest monthly selloff in years. Some of the biggest moves in global bond markets took place in Australia where benchmark yields on ten-year debt fell by a massive 20 bps, a day before a central bank's policy meeting.

Reuters | Updated: 01-03-2021 16:14 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 16:14 IST
German yields fall for 2nd session; mood wary

Benchmark German government bond yields dropped for a second consecutive session on Monday as investor sentiment improved after reflationary bets led bond markets to their biggest monthly selloff in years. The rise in bond yields last month, spurred by U.S. fiscal stimulus hopes and a post-pandemic economic rebound that could fuel inflation, reverberated around the world.

Investors said the surprising selloff resembled the "taper tantrum" of 2013, when hints that the U.S. Federal Reserve might slow its money-printing triggered an exodus from bonds. Policymakers moved to dispel concern that they might tighten policy soon. Australia is widely expected to adopt a cautious stance at Tuesday's policy meeting and European Central Bank executives warned against withdrawing policy support too early in the economic recovery. Consequently, yields fell broadly.

Yields on ten-year U.S. Treasury yields fell five basis points to 1.40% on Monday. On Thursday, it touched 1.614%, the highest in a year, rocking world markets. "We will probably see stabilising sovereign yields this week, which should give investors a sigh of relief after the past week’s tumultuous market environment," said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, a senior analyst at Swissquote.

German government bond yields also retreated. Yields on 10-year securities fell to -0.30% after rising to a one-year high of -0.20% last week. Monday's drop comes after Germany's 10-year yields , the region's benchmark, saw their biggest monthly rise since January 2018 with a 26-basis-point rise.

Some of the biggest moves were in the shorter end of the curve with five-year U.S. Treasury yields jumping 20 bps last week, its biggest weekly rise since October 2019. "I think certainly the 2-year-5-year sector was overcooked last week amidst all the tumult as global central banks will not raise rates for a while," Kenneth Broux, a strategist at Societe Generale, said.

Ten-year Southern European government bond yields, which have also risen rapidly also retreated, falling 5 to 10 bps across the curve. Some of the biggest moves in global bond markets took place in Australia where benchmark yields on ten-year debt fell by a massive 20 bps, a day before a central bank's policy meeting.

