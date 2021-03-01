Sonalika Tractors' sales jump 22.5 pc to 11,821 units in Feb

Sonalika Tractors on Monday reported a 22.50 percent jump in tractor sales to 11,821 units for February.

The company had sold 9,650 tractors in February 2020, Sonalika Tractors said in a statement.

Its total domestic sales grew 35.5 percent y-o-y to 1,06,432 units during the March-February period of the current financial year.

Sonalika Group Executive Director Raman Mittal said, ''We have crossed our highest-ever cumulative domestic sales of 1,06,432 tractors in just 11 months, registering a growth of 35.5 percent as compared to the same period last year.'' He added that it is also the fastest-ever 1-lakh domestic tractor sales by any tractor brand in the domestic market.

The sublime performance that Sonalika is an outcome of the company's strategic decision to periodically launch customized tractors that are equipped with advanced-yet-affordable technologies, Mittal added.

