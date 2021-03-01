Left Menu

Credit demand may almost double to 9-10% in FY22: Report

In the fourth quarter, too, it should clock 3 per cent sequential growth, Krishnan Sitaraman, a senior director at Crisil said on Monday.In June 2020, Crisil had pegged bank credit growth to be at 0-1 per cent this fiscal.The government measures, including the Rs 3 lakh crore emergency credit line guarantee scheme ECLGS, have been supportive, he added.In the first half of this fiscal, the pandemic forced borrowers and lenders to tread cautiously, leading to a contraction in credit pick up.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2021 16:32 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 16:32 IST
Credit demand may almost double to 9-10% in FY22: Report

On the back of timely government and regulatory measures this fiscal, which helped the economy to recover faster than expected, bank credit is seen growing 400-500 bps to 9-10 per cent in the next financial year, according to a report.

In the current fiscal, bank credit is expected to rise 4-5 per cent despite the sharpest contraction in the economy since Independence.

As per the Crisil report, the economy is likely to grow at 11 per cent in FY22.

While bank credit growth had contracted 0.8 per cent in the first half of this fiscal, it recovered sharply in the third quarter by growing 3 per cent sequentially. In the fourth quarter, too, it should clock 3 per cent sequential growth, Krishnan Sitaraman, a senior director at Crisil said on Monday.

In June 2020, Crisil had pegged bank credit growth to be at 0-1 per cent this fiscal.

The government measures, including the Rs 3 lakh crore emergency credit line guarantee scheme (ECLGS), have been supportive, he added.

In the first half of this fiscal, the pandemic forced borrowers and lenders to tread cautiously, leading to a contraction in credit pick up. But a faster-than-expected uptick in economic activity since the relaxation of lockdowns, and pent-up and festive season demand helped thereafter.

In absolute terms, net credit rose to Rs 2.3 lakh crore in the first nine months of FY21, of which disbursements under ECLGS was Rs 1.6 lakh crore in this period.

Banks also deployed Rs 1.4 lakh crore via targeted long-term repo operation and partial credit guarantee scheme, serving as credit substitutes.

Growth in corporate credit, which is 49 per cent of overall bank credit, is expected to contract this fiscal as companies have put Capex on the backburner but will change next fiscal when corporate credit is expected to grow 5-6 per cent on a likely revival in demand.

But the share of corporate loans in the overall credit pie will continue to shrink with faster growth of other segments.

Retail lending is likely to slow down to 9-10 per cent this fiscal before returning to the mid-teens growth of the past couple of years.

Banks are expected to benefit from the lower competition as non-banks, grappling with multiple challenges, see tepid growth. With deposit growth outstripping credit growth so far, banks would use the surplus liquidity to wrench credit market share away from some of the largest catchments of non-banks such as mortgages and new vehicle finance. Even this fiscal, more than half of the incremental retail credit growth till date has been from mortgages,'' Subha Narayanan, a director at the agency, said.

Overall growth in credit to MSMEs is likely to be at 9-10 per cent this fiscal and 8-9 per cent in the next financial year, as the ECLGS may not be available next fiscal.

Agriculture credit has also contributed, with rural India seeing a lower impact of the pandemic and a good harvest. Credit growth here is foreseen at 6-7 per cent in this fiscal and the next.

Overall, sharp economic recovery, along with a pick-up in private investment and Capex demand may lead to a buoyant credit growth next fiscal.

But sub-normal monsoons and another surge in the pandemic leading to localised or partial lockdowns pose downside risks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Italy’s former PM Conte accepts task of trying to revive 5-Star Movement; UK earmarks a further $2.3 billion for its COVID vaccine push and more

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

U.S. authorizes J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, making it third available

U.S. administers 75.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FEATURE-Vulnerable children stay shut indoors in UK with no vaccine in sight

By Emma Batha LONDON, March 1 Thomson Reuters Foundation - When Britains children return to school next week as the country eases its third lockdown, six-year-old Daniel Meredith will not be joining his friends but will remain shut indoors ...

ANALYSIS-Emerging markets feel the heat of the 'bondfire'

Just when developing economies were ready to bask in the post-COVID rebound in global growth, in sweeps a bond market blaze to scorch them again.Most major investment banks were predicting a stellar 2021 for emerging market assets as long a...

Punjab assembly pays tributes to farmers who died during stir against farm laws

The Punjab Assembly on Monday paid tributes to the farmers and farm labourers who died during the ongoing agitation against the Centres three agricultural reform laws. Several farmers who were part of the agitation against the three farm le...

Govt gets multiple bids for Shipping Corp privatisation

The government has received multiple bids for privatisation of Shipping Corporation of India, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said on Monday.DIPAM in December had invited expressions of inte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021