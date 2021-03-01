Left Menu

Governor praises Gujarat govt, PM for COVID-19 control

PTI | Gandhinagar | Updated: 01-03-2021 17:21 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 16:53 IST
The coronavirus pandemic has been brought under control in Gujarat due to timely steps taken by the state government under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Governor Acharya Devvrat said on Monday.

He lauded the work done by ''corona warriors'' and NGOs during the COVID-19-induced lockdown, which was imposed in March last year to curb the spread of the infection.

''In comparison to other states, Gujarat was able to control the spread of the coronavirus in a much better way because of timely actions taken by the state as well as the central government under the leadership and guidance of PM Narendra Modi,'' said the Governor in his address to the Assembly on the first day of the budget session here.

''I appreciate the services rendered by all corona warriors, frontline warriors, and social as well as religious organizations during the lockdown. I also congratulate the people of Gujarat for their contributions in controlling the infection,'' he added.

Devvrat exuded confidence that coronavirus will be eliminated in 2021 as the Centre has already rolled out a nationwide vaccination program.

The Governor informed the House that funds allocated to different departments in the last budget of Gujarat were not completely utilized due to a 67-day-long strict lockdown in 2020 and other administrative limitations thereafter.

He said under the ''Vande Bharat Mission'', launched by the Centre to bring back Indians stranded abroad during the pandemic, as many as 55,080 Gujaratis were brought back by 438 flights and one naval ship.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, during his address to condole the death of citizens due to COVID-19, said the pandemic has come under control ''to an extent''.

''Thanks to the relentless services of corona warriors, some of whom even lost their lives, we were able to control the coronavirus pandemic to an extent and bring down the mortality rate,'' Rupani said in the Assembly.

The CM exuded confidence that the ongoing vaccination drive would help in stemming the spread of the virus.

